DWTS Pros Welcome Newest Season 32 Competitor

The newest announced member of “Dancing With the Stars” season 32 is “Bachelorette” star Charity Lawson.

Lawson found out that she was going to be competing on the show during the “After the Final Rose” special that aired in late August 2023. It was her fiance, Dotun Olubeko, whom she met on “The Bachelorette,” that gave her the exciting news.

Shortly thereafter, the official DWTS Instagram page shared a promo with Lawson, making everything official.

“A whole new journey begins for @CharityLawson as she joins Dancing with the Stars, coming this fall, LIVE on ABC and Disney+! Stream next day on Hulu,” read the caption. From there, some of the pros from the show welcomed the newcomer on board for what’s sure to be a wild ride.

Here’s what you need to know:

Charity Lawson Is ‘Nervous’ to Compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

So far, Lawson only knows one person that she will be competing against and that’s “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix. As the cast continues to get rounded out over the coming weeks, Lawson is getting herself ready for what’s to come.

“I am kind of nervous, but I think the whole thing is to go in with [an attitude that] this is going to be fun. Having fun with it kind of takes that pressure off. I mean, I don’t have to prove anything to anyone,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

Meanwhile, many DWTS pros are really excited to have Lawson joining the squad for the new season.

“Let’s goooo welcome @charitylawson,” wrote ballroom pro Peta Murgatroyd, adding a red heart emoji.

“LETS GOOOO!!!! Welcome @charitylawson,” said Emma Slater.

“Welcome @charitylawson,” Sasha Farber added, along with three mirror ball emoji.

“Welcome!!!” read a comment from Alan Bersten — who won his one and only Mirrorball Trophy with “Bachelorette” star Hannah Brown.

Other pros who commented on the post include Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Pasha Pashkov.

2 Former ‘Bachelorette” Leads Took Home Mirrorball Trophies on Their Seasons

For the past several seasons, spots on “Dancing With the Stars” have been offered to members of “The Bachelor” or “Bachelorette.” While it’s generally leads that get the opportunity, there has been an exception made — Joe Amabile, better known as “Grocery Store Joe,” competed on season 27, for example.

In more recent years, three “Bachelorette” stars have made it to the finals (Hannah Brown, Kaitlyn Bristowe, and Gabby Windey), and two have won Mirrorball Trophies (Brown and Bristowe). Indeed, there’s a lot riding on Lawson’s shoulders as expectations for her time on the show will be high.

In her interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lawson said that she had chatted a bit with Windey about what to expect.

“She’s just so excited for me. She knows I’m gonna crush it. I hope I do,” Lawson told the outlet. Windey competed on season 31 alongside Chmerkovskiy and the two finished in second place.

It’s unknown who Lawson will be partnered with or if she even knows yet. The new season of “Dancing With the Stars” is set to premiere in the fall, though the network hasn’t shared a date just yet.

READ NEXT: Lindsay Arnold Is Not Returning for Season 32