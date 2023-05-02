‘Dancing With the Stars’ Makes Huge Change Ahead of Season 32

Longtime fans of “Dancing With the Stars” will be thrilled to hear that the show will be returning to ABC after one season on Disney+.

According to Deadline, the show will be back on cable and will also be available to stream on Disney+. Those who’d like to watch the show next day who may not have it on their DVRs will be able to stream it on Hulu.

This is the latest development for the popular dance competition show, which aired its 31st season on the subscription-only platform for the first time, leaving many longtime fans upset. DWTS was the first live show to ever air on a streaming network and while many have assumed the switch was successful, Disney never released any sort of ratings.

Season 32 is set to return in September 2023. No official cast announcements have been confirmed as of yet.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Switch Back to ABC May Be Due to the Writers Strike

Variety reports that the decision to move “Dancing With the Stars” back to cable may be partially due to the fact that the Writers Guild of America’s are planning to strike. The guild made some working demands, including TV staffing of “six to 12 writers per show” as well as a “guaranteed minimum number of weeks of employment per season,” both of which were rejected by the studios.

The strike, which will go into effect on May 2, 2023, is set to affect scripted shows, and is expected to put a much larger focus on reality television programming in primetime slots.

“No one wants this, but it’s necessary. This business starts on the page. No pages, no profits,” “Gossip Girl” writer Courtney Perdue said (per Variety).

“The future of writing as a profession is at stake,” said Charese Castro Smith, writer of “Encanto.” “My life has been shaped by stories — created by writers. And it’s my job, and I love it, and I want this to keep being a viable career for future generations,” she added.

This is the first strike for the guild in 15 years, according to the outlet.

How ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Will Look Different in Season 32

The 32nd season of “Dancing With the Stars” is already set to look a bit different than past years. For starters, host Tyra Banks will not return to the program. Instead, former competing ballroom pro Julianne Hough will be taking over the gig and will be accompanied by co-host Alfonso Ribeiro, who joined the show in season 31.

Moreover, there will be big changes over at the judge’s table after head judge Len Goodman announced his retirement during season 31. Months after his departure, Goodman died following a battle with bone cancer.

The ballroom lineup is also set to look different in season 32. Both Mark Ballas and Cheryl Burke have confirmed that they won’t be returning to compete, both effectively hanging up their DWTS shoes for good.

Meanwhile, a few pros are expected to return since becoming first-time moms, including Sharna Burgess and Jenna Johnson.

