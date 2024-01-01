Fans React After Popular DWTS Pro Chooses Not to Go on Tour

Back in October 2023, the cast for the official “Dancing With the Stars” 2024 live tour was announced. There was one name in particular — Sasha Farber’s — that fans were surprised wasn’t part of the lineup; Farber first went on tour in 2015, took a couple of years off, and has been part of the live show since 2017.

“I’m going to miss this so much, anyone who knows me knows how much I love tour!!!! Promise I’ll be back for the next one!!!!! ALSO make sure to get your tickets because you do not want to miss this show,” Farber captioned an Instagram Reel on December 27, 2023.

In the comments section, a fan wrote that she hoped it was Farber’s choice not to join the tour in 2024, and he responded, “yes my choice.”

Farber has promised fans that he will further explain his decision not to head out on the road with his castmates in the new year, but has yet to do so.

Fans Reacted to Sasha Farber’s Decision on Reddit

Although fans still aren’t sure of the reasons behind Farber’s decision to sit out of the 2024 tour, many seem happy to know that he made the decision himself. Shortly after someone saw his comment about it being his own choice, fans reacted on a Reddit thread.

“It’s a long time to be away from loved ones. Plus not to mention a toll on the body. This tour is longer with double performances,” one person wrote.

“Sasha has two dogs, one of which he isn’t ever able to bring on tour. Maybe he just wanted to take a break this year because of that,” someone else suggested.

“Sad he won’t be on this tour, happy he will be back for the next tho,” a third comment read.

“Looks like he’s doing some home renovations so maybe he just needs to catch up on his home life,” a fourth Redditor said.

Sasha Farber & Alyson Hannigan Made it to the Finals on Season 32

Farber hasn’t had much time off since season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars” kicked off in September 2023. From the moment he met his celeb partner (“How I Met Your Mother” star Alyson Hannigan), Farber was rehearsing for the show.

Farber and Hannigan had a great season together, making it to the finals, eventually finishing in 5th place.

“This is a journey I’ll never forget, I got to transform this incredible woman into the dancer she became, and in between gained a friend for life. Alyson broke all the boundaries and hurdles she came in with, and each week was a new challenge for her, but at the end of the day everything was worth it , just so we can do this freestyle!!!!!” Farber captioned a post dedicated to Hannigan at the end of the season.

“Alyson has so much heart and soul, and it has been an honor getting to teach her to dance week in week out we laughed we cried but most importantly we had fun. I love this show soooo much everyone from wardrobe to camera operators, producers, creative, EVERYONE backstage, is the best in the biz!!! I miss it already thank you to everyone who supported us and voted!!! We love you! Alyson I love you,” he added.

