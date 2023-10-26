Shannen Doherty Is ‘Fighting’ & ‘Doing Great,’ Friend Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares

Former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Shannen Doherty has shared several health updates in recent months as she gets treatment for cancer. In a new interview, her long-time friend Sarah Michelle Gellar provided some fresh insight into how Doherty is doing.

Doherty appeared on season 10 of “Dancing with the Stars.” The former “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Charmed” star partnered with Mark Ballas for the season that aired in the spring of 2010. As People detailed, Ballas and Doherty were the first couple eliminated that spring.

“I’m not a dancer. Mark Ballas is surprised, but I’m not,” Doherty said of their early elimination. She explained she joined the show after her father asked her to do it. “I did what I set out to do. I made my dad proud, that’s all that really matters.”

Doherty shared, “What I took away from the show is that perseverance and hard work do pay off. It pays off in seeing my father’s face and the joy that I brought him, and I got so close to my partner.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar Gushed Over Shannen Doherty

Doherty’s time on “Dancing with the Stars” was short, but she held onto the lessons she learned. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015 and underwent treatments through 2017 before it went into remission. In February 2020, Dohery learned the cancer was back. Sadly, in June, the “Charmed” star told fans the cancer had spread to her brain.

On October 24, Gellar talked with Access Hollywood and provided an update on Doherty. “She’s incredible,” Gellar responded when asked if she had been in touch with Doherty, and if so, how her friend was doing.

Gellar added, “When they say a ‘warrior,’ she is a warrior. She lives every day, and she’s fighting.” Doherty’s close friend noted, “There’s ups and downs, there are days that are harder than others, and there are some days that are easy.” Overall, though, Gellar said Doherty was “Doing great.”

Gellar & Doherty Deeply Value One Another & Their Friendship

Given their years-long friendship, it is likely safe to say Gellar knows exactly how Doherty is doing these days. The two chatted with ET Online in October 2020 to talk about their relationship and how it works so well for both of them.

“It’s so nice for me to have a female friend that feels no threat, no jealousy. We have never felt that with each other,” Doherty shared. “We’ve done nothing but lift each other up and support each other in our careers and champion one another,” she added.

At the time the two women chatted together for the outlet, Gellar had been by her friend’s side through both her original cancer battle as well as her renewed fight. Before Doherty shared the news with fans that her cancer had returned, and it was considered stage IV, she had a private dinner with her closest loved ones to tell them first.

Gellar was at that dinner, and Doherty had her oncologist there to help the group understand the situation.

The ladies made it clear they lean on one another for support, and it’s not a one-way street by any means. “My strength doesn’t come from me, it comes from you,” Gellar declared. Doherty shared her perspective, explaining, “And vice versa. When you find your people, you just feed off of each other in a positive way.”