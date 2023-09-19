DWTS Alum Is Fighting for Her Life Amid Recent Diagnosis

Former “Dancing With the Stars” competitor Shannen Doherty was on-hand for 90s con in Tampa, Florida, on September 17, 2023, where she received a standing ovation from the crowd. Doherty has been battling cancer for many years.

“Thank you so much. You guys know how much I love crying constantly. And I do, it seems. So, thank you,” she said, according to People magazine.

“I have a fight for my life, that I deal with every day. I think I am really great,” she continued, before lightening the mood. “My other profession is getting engaged, married and divorced, and I’m doing that very well,” she said.

Here’s what you need to know:

Brian Austin Green Says Shannen Doherty Is ‘Resilient’

Brian Austin Green has been good friends with Doherty for years. The two co-starred on “Beverly Hills: 90210” together and also both appeared on “Dancing With the Stars,” albeit on separate seasons.

Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015. She went into remission following treatment, but the cancer returned in 2020. On June 6, 2023, Doherty shared that a new scan showed that the cancer had traveled to her brain.

In an interview with E! News, Green shared an update on Doherty. “She’s doing great,” he told the outlet. “She’s resilient. I mean, if anybody that I know is going to have to deal with what she’s dealing with, she’s the one that can get through it,” he added.

There was a mini-“90210” reunion when “Dancing With the Stars” pro Sharna Burgess threw a surprise birthday party for Green’s 50th birthday. On held on July 15, 2023, Doherty, Green, and Ian Ziering were photographed together at the backyard soiree.

This was one of the first times that Doherty had been seen since her recent cancer update.

“January 12, the first round of radiation took place. My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life. I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at cedar sinai. But that fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like,” Doherty captioned an Instagram post on June 6, 2023.

A few weeks later, Page Six shared some new pics of Doherty outside of a restaurant in Malibu, California, seemingly in good spirits.

Shannen Doherty Revealed Her Cancer Returned on ‘Good Morning America’

Doherty has publicly shared updates on her cancer battle through media interviews as well as on Instagram.

“It’s going to come out in a matter of days or a week that — I’m stage four. So my cancer came back. And that’s why I’m here,” Doherty said on “Good Morning America” in February 2020.

“I definitely have days where I say why me. And then I go, well, why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this? None of us do. But I would say that my first reaction is always concern about how — how am I going to tell my mom, my husband,” she continued.

In the time since, Doherty has been active on social media, and has been trying her best to live her life to the fullest. On July 23, 2023, for example, she shared a photo with a group of friends around a dinner table.

“The Tennessee crew coming in strong. I love my people,” she captioned the post.

Fans took to the comments section to show Doherty love.

“You are the best inspiration,” one person wrote.

“So happy to see you enjoying the summer and taking time to relax with the support of great friends. Shannen, you are such a strong inspiration to all of us,” someone else added.

