DWTS Pro Says She Asked to Be Eliminated on Season 30

A “Dancing With the Stars” pro had a bit of a rough time on season 30 and admits that she actually asked to be eliminated.

Sharna Burgess was dancing with her boyfriend, Brian Austin Green, when the two became upset with production. Burgess elaborated on the September 12, 2023, episode of her “Old-ish” podcast, which co-stars Green as well as Randy Spelling.

Burgess revealed that her last five years with the show have been “rocky.” She admitted that she didn’t like the way the executive producer was “playing” her relationship with Green as the central storyline rather than allowing Green to share his personal story.

“I did text someone at that time and was like, ‘hey, this isn’t what we signed up for. If this is what you want from us, you just have to eliminate us ’cause we can’t do this,” Burgess shared. “And we were quickly eliminated after that.”

Indeed, Burgess and Green were sent home week three despite the DWTS fandom being excited to see the two dance together.

Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green’s Decision to Do DWTS Wasn’t Easy

On the February 1, 2023, episode of the “Coffee With Colin” podcast, Burgess and Green revealed that doing “Dancing With the Stars” as a couple wasn’t actually an “easy yes.”

“It was both of us that needed to be convinced,” Burgess said. “Brian never had the desire to do the show. He’d be asked for like nearly all of the seasons that they’ve had it on. But originally when we talked about it? Even I was like, ‘no. No. We’re not going to do this with each other.’ It’s A. not an experience that I know if it’s really great for a couple to do. It’s a lot of pressure. It’s a lot of work,” she continued.

When they first started dating, Burgess and Green recalled, they agreed that they wouldn’t compete on DWTS as a couple. But when the opportunity arose, the timing was right.

“The more we sat and talked about it, the more we thought, ‘you know what? This is… I feel like this is happening right now for a reason. We just felt like the stars were aligned in doing it,” Green said on the podcast.

Sharna Burgess Was Not Asked Back for Season 32

Also on the September 12, 2023, episode of the “Old-ish” podcast, Burgess revealed that her absence from the season 32 cast wasn’t by her own choosing, despite sitting out season 31 after welcoming her first child.

“It’s known now. The cast has been leaked. But, I wasn’t asked back to do ‘Dancing With the Stars’ this year, which was definitely a huge shock to me,” Burgess said.

“I did drop in and let them know that I’d like to be back next season, or this season… and then, it got to the week of everyone getting their phone calls. And I know when everyone got their phone calls, ’cause we’re all talking. They say don’t tell anyone, but everyone tells each other in the cast,” she continued.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Burgess admitted that she’s unsure if she will ever be on “Dancing With the Stars” again.

