Sharna Burgess Shares Family Update With Fans

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green have a 1-year-old. The “Dancing With the Stars” pro and her actor beau celebrated their son’s first birthday on July 4, 2023 (though he turned one on June 28).

The couple celebrated Zane with a “Wild One” themed party.

“My little squish is officially my little boy. My opinionated, sweet, smart, curious, generous, affectionate and giggly little boy. This year has gone by so fast that i find myself holding onto him even more now with this silent wish that time would slow down just a little. But it doesn’t, it’s a thief and a reminder to be present not just for him but for myself. These moments will never happen again. I only get a few years of being his everything, 10 at most, and I’m gonna make the most of every single one,” Burgess captioned an Instagram post, sharing photos from Zane’s photoshoot.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sharna Burgess Says She Didn’t Think Having a Family Would Happen for Her

In her candid Instagram post, Burgess shared that she feels fortunate to have met Green and to have welcomed a baby with him. She is also thankful for the three children that he has (with ex-wife Megan Fox) and loves their blended family.

“Yesterday was one of those days where I constantly got hit with waves of love and gratitude while I looked at life around me. Once upon a time I thought my wish for a big family, lots of babies, a home filled with love, chaos and tiny handprints everywhere just wasn’t ALL possible. And then suddenly it wasn’t just possible… it was happening,” Burgess wrote.

“This little man has been the greatest blessing to our blended family. He has solidified this bond and I think helped the kids trust that this family is forever together. The love in this home is unreal and I had no idea it could be this wonderful. I’m overwhelmed, I’m emotional and I’m ridiculously happy,” she added.

Along with her caption, Burgess included some sweet photos of Zane from the cake smash portion of his birthday party. Although the youngster didn’t quite go for it, he did have cake on his hands and across his face.

Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green Are Planning to Get Married

Burgess and Green were set up by a mutual friend and ended up hitting it off right away. And while they live together — and have a baby together — the two are not engaged.

On the April 27, 2023, episode of the “Not So Hollywood” podcast, Burgess opened up about her future wedding hopes.

“We talk about it all the time. And I know it’s definitely going to happen. He’s going to do it in his own moment. He wants to choose and design the ring,” Burgess said. She also revealed that she plans to take Green’s last name when the time comes.

“I’ll hyphenate it. I don’t know if I’d drop Burgess because, it’s that thing right? I feel I worked so hard to be Sharna Burgess. … but I absolutely want to share my name with him and have Green on the end of it,” she explained.

READ NEXT: Peta Murgatroyd Reveals the Heartbreaking Thing She Said to Her Mom After Giving Birth