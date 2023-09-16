DWTS Pro Reveals She ‘Wasn’t Able to Be’ Alone With Season 29 Partner

A “Dancing With the Stars” pro is speaking out about a challenging partner she had on the show.

On the September 12, 2023, episode of the “Old-ish” podcast, Sharna Burgess opened up about the dance competition series and revealed that her time on the program has been rather rocky in recent years. The discussion came after Burgess revealed that producers didn’t ask her to return for season 32.

During the episode, Burgess talked about winning her first (and only) Mirrorball Trophy with Bobby Bones on season 27, calling it the most “controversial win” in the history of the show. From there, she said she wasn’t asked to join season 28 and then said that the next season, she was paired with someone “difficult.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Sharna Burgess Said She Didn’t Want to Get Into Details About Her Season 29 Partner

On her podcast, Burgess revealed that she’s had a tough few years on the show since winning the Mirrorball Trophy.

“They had me back the following season and I had a partner that was really difficult,” Burgess shared. “And to not say, you know, too much because I don’t want to, but I wasn’t able to be in the room alone with him after the first couple of weeks because of things that happened,” the DWTS pro continued.

Burgess only had two partners since her Mirrorball win; Jesse Metcalfe on season 29 and her current boyfriend, Brian Austin Green, on season 30. She then took season 31 off and wasn’t asked to be a part of season 32. This means that the person that Burgess is referring to has to be Metcalfe. The two were also eliminated in 12th place; which tracks with what Burgess said.

In a statement issued to Page Six, a rep for Metcalfe said, “If she is referring to a time where our client Jesse Metcalfe worked with Ms. Burgess four years ago, the only recollection was that they didn’t get along.”

“Vague insinuations are not only reckless but also irrelevant,” the publicist continued.

Heavy has reached out to Metcalfe for comment.

Fans Reacted to Sharna Burgess’ Comments on Reddit

It didn’t take long for fans to put the pieces together after listening to Burgess on the podcast and many were surprised to hear that she had a hard time with the “Desperate Housewives” star.

“That really sucks. I remember actually kind of liking her and Jesse Metcalfe. I was happy for her that she got a somewhat normal partner for once. Turns out that wasn’t the case at all,” one person wrote.

“I was shocked to hear that she couldn’t be left alone in the room with Jesse,” someone else added.

“I couldn’t remember who her partner was when she was talking about this situation in the podcast. How awful she couldn’t be alone with him,” a third comment read.

“I wanted Jesse on this show for years so it’s disappointed to hear he was such a douche. I remember way back when he got his break on Passions and then left the show to pursue other things, he had a reputation was a diva. But who doesn’t in Hollywood? And he kind of had the instant fame, but it seemed like as he got older he got more humble and genuine. Gues I was wrong about that,” a fourth Redditor said.

