Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green Share Big Announcement

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green are engaged. The “Dancing With the Stars” pro and the “Beverly Hills: 90210” actor first announced the news on the September 22, 2023, episode of their “Old-ish” podcast.

Green proposed at his own surprise party back in June 2023. “I was like, ‘That’s the perfect place to do it,'” he said.

The couple also uploaded a joint Instagram post to share their engagement news.

“Our latest chapter,” read the caption of an Instagram video. “Thank you to @whitneyhansonpoetry for this incredible poem that makes describes beautifully this perfect steady and strong love of ours,” Burgess wrote in the comments section of the post.

The video started off with a view of some grass and then showed Green’s hand. From there, each one of his sons’ hands (including his three kids with ex-wife Megan Fox and his son with Burgess) appeared in the frame. Burgess’ hand, complete with her new diamond ring, appeared last.

Burgess and Green were set up by a mutual friend and had their first date in a coffee shop. It didn’t take long for them to realize that they really clicked, and they kept seeing one another, eventually falling in love.

Fans Have Been Reacting to the Exciting Engagement News

Green recalled bringing Burgess up to their bedroom at one point during the party, which was held in their backyard. One of his son’s carried a ring box and Green got down on one knee. ” “Will you spend the rest of your life with us?” he asked Burgess.

“Of course, I said yes,’ Burgess added.

It didn’t take long for the comments section of Burgess and Green’s joint Instagram post to fill with love and support from friends and fans alike.

“SHARNA! Congratulations!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” said Burgess’ “Dancing With the Stars” co-star, Koko Iwasaki.

“I’ve been waiting for this announcement!! I’ve watched your journey unfold through the years Sharna… and no one is more deserving than you!! So happy for you both. Many congratulations,” someone else wrote.

“I was literally thinking about this today hehe Congrats Sharna!! Wishing you guys love and happiness xoxo,” a third comment read.

“Beautiful. I wish you many years of love, laughter and growth together,” a fourth Instagram user added.

Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green Have Talked About Getting Married

On the April 27, 2023, episode of the “Not So Hollywood” podcast, Burgess shared that getting married is something that she and Green had talked about in the past.

“We talk about it all the time. And I know it’s definitely going to happen. He’s going to do it in his own moment,” Burgess said at the time, adding, “he wants to choose and design the ring.”

After getting engaged, Burgess says that she and Green weren’t sure how they’d share the news with the world.

“He was totally open to an announcement,” Burgess said on the “Old-ish” podcast. “One day, I said to him, ‘I just don’t love that this is what we’re talking about. I would rather live in our engagement and enjoy that instead of obsessing over what the right way to do this is. The right way will present itself when it’s meant to,” she recalled.

Burgess and Green welcomed their son, Zane, in June 2022. Green has three sons with ex-wife, Fox, and an older son from his relationship with Vanessa Marcil.

