Fan Favorite DWTS Pro May Never Return to the Show

A long-time “Dancing With the Stars” pro may not return to the show — ever.

On the September 12, 2023, episode of the newly launched “Old-ish” podcast, Sharna Burgess revealed that she wasn’t asked to be a part of season 32 — and said that she’s unsure if she will ever dance on the show again.

“I wasn’t asked back to do ‘Dancing With the Stars’ this year, which was definitely a huge shock to me,” Burgess said on the podcast, which features co-hosts Brian Austin Green and Randy Spelling. She went on to add that she may be done with the show altogether.

Burgess first joined DWTS on season 16 and has competed on 14 seasons since. She won her only Mirrorball Trophy in season 27 with partner Bobby Bones, which she called the most “explosive and controversial win” in the history of the show.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sharna Burgess Is Unsure What the Future Holds

Burgess admitted that she had a “feeling” that she wasn’t going to be asked back to “Dancing With the Stars” for season 32 — and now she isn’t sure she will ever go back.

“I don’t know if that means I’ll ever get to do it again. And to be feeling that uncertainty of, ‘Wow. Is that part of my journey over now’?” Burgess wondered.

“Where does it go from here?” she continued. “I’m excited about having the space to create other things again and I know the universe has done this for a reason, created this space for me to be able to focus on the next thing. But it feels really sad,” she continued.

Burgess said that she was really looking forward to going back to the show, and it’s making her terribly sad that she was not given that opportunity.

“I love the people and I love the show,” she said, adding that the show is only a part of her life, but “not all of it.”

“Who knows if I will go back or will not next year? I have no idea,” she stated.

Sharna Burgess Sat Out Season 31 After Having a Baby

Burgess competed on season 30 alongside her boyfriend Brian Austin Green, but the two were eliminated in 13th place. The next year, Burgess and Green welcomed their son, Zane, and Burgess decided to sit out season 31 to spend more time with her baby boy.

“After long conversations and lots of thinking and really trying to stick with what was right and, again, many conversations with Deena Katz, who is our casting director… I made the really hard decision to not do the season this season of ‘Dancing With the Stars’,” Burgess said on her Instagram Stories in August 2022, according to TV Insider.

“I am so in love with being a mom. As much as it was hard to say no to ‘Dancing’ because, God, I love everything I know about the upcoming season, I love that Conrad Green is back, I love the cast, I love the show. It is my home. But I have this family and this newborn at home that I may never get these moments back,” she added.

On her September 12, 2023, podcast, Burgess said that she “assumed” she would absolutely be asked to compete on season 32 and she’s feeling all kinds of things, including “rejection.”

“If it is the case that the last season I did with Bri is the last season that I ever get to do? That’s also really freakin’ beautiful,” she said.

