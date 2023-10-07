DWTS Pro Says ‘Reports Made’ Amid Problematic Partnership

New information about a problematic partnership is being shared by “Dancing With the Stars” pro Sharna Burgess.

After suggesting that she had an issue with her season 29 partner Jesse Metcalfe on a September 2023 episode of her “Old-ish” podcast, Burgess spoke a bit more about her experience — though she still chose not to name Metcalfe.

“I had a situation with a partner where it got to the point where we couldn’t be alone in a room without people watching,” Burgess said on the September 26, 2023, episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast, hosted by Cheryl Burke.

Burgess referred to the season that the pandemic heavily affected, which was season 29 — the year she was partnered with the “Desperate Housewives” actor — which premiered in September 2020.

“This was COVID and we didn’t have everyone watching all the cameras all the time. We were scaling back on our crew. Some rehearsals weren’t watched or recorded,” she explained.

Heavy previously reached out to a rep for Metcalfe for comment.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sharna Burgess Says That Reports Were Filed

In discussing what happened behind-the-scenes on season 29 of the show, Burgess said that she recorded what went on in rehearsals and brought the footage up to the appropriate personnel. Moreover, she says that she was “taken care of,” though she didn’t elaborate further.

“That was a difficult situation for me. I went through the proper channels and unfortunately I wasn’t able to record everything, but I was able to record some things and I did go to the proper people and there were reports made and I was taken care of,” she told Burke.

Although Burgess chose to be vague, she made it clear that whatever happened between her and Metcalfe was “not sexual in any nature.”

On her own podcast, Burgess said more of the same, adding that she and Metcalfe were “eliminated very quickly.” Indeed, the two finished the season in 12th place. Burgess returned to “Dancing With the Stars” for season 30 alongside her now-fiance, Brian Austin Green. She didn’t compete on season 31 by choice, and says that she wasn’t asked back for season 32.

A Rep for Jesse Metcalfe Previously Responded to Sharna Burgess’ Claims

Following the release of Burgess’ “Old-ish” podcast, which she co-hosts with Green and Randy Spelling, a rep for Metcalfe gave a statement to Page Six.

“If she is referring to a time where our client Jesse Metcalfe worked with Ms. Burgess four years ago, the only recollection was that they didn’t get along,” the rep explained, adding, “Vague insinuations are not only reckless but also irrelevant.”

Metcalfe’s rep also called Burgess “highly unprofessional” and accused her of using the story to promote her new podcast.

On Burke’s podcast, however, the retired pro supported Burgess — and Burgess seemed very grateful to have that support.

“I did the right thing and I went to the right people and I spoke up and I was able to do my job and not live in shame or fear,” she said.

