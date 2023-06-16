DWTS Alum Cries Over Child’s Touching Accomplishment

A former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant took to social media recently to share an emotional family moment. Sherri Shepherd has shared stories about her son Jeffrey ever since he was little, and fans might be surprised to realize he is quite grown up now. In a recent episode of her daytime show, and on her social media, Shepherd shared a big moment for her son that brought her to tears.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sherri Shepherd’s Son Was Born Prematurely & With Numerous Health Issues

When Shepherd partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy during season 14 of “Dancing with the Stars,” Jeffrey was just a young boy. Shepherd opened up to Entertainment Tonight (via People) in February 2008 about her first son’s birth and special needs, and noted she had originally been pregnant with boy/girl twins. Her daughter died in utero, and when Shepherd was just 5 1/2 months pregnant, she had to deliver Jeffrey. He weighed less than two pounds at his birth and had several medical complications. The baby had a hole in his intestine and another in an artery close to his heart, and he had severe bleeding in his brain. Doctors cautioned Shepherd her son would likely have severe cerebral palsy as well. Shepherd revealed, “Right before they pulled the ventilator plug to let him go, a miracle happened. He decided to fight and we decided to fight.”

Jeffrey stayed in the hospital for several months, and when he was able to go home, it was with both a heart monitor and oxygen helping him. He did not have cerebral palsy, Shepherd detailed, but he did have learning challenges as he grew. She has referred to him as her “little miracle,” and during those early years, she was “just grateful when he does small things.” In 2018, Shepherd told People, “I know that God created this little boy, who’s so yummy and special, and I have to accept him just in his little imperfect perfections. He’s perfectly imperfect in every way.” Given the obstacles Jeffrey overcame over the years, it was understandable when Shepherd got teary-eyed over a recent event in his life.

Sherri Shepherd’s Son Jeffrey Went to Prom

On June 10, Shepherd shared an array of photos to her Instagram page highlighting Jeffrey’s prom night. In the caption, Shepherd wrote, “‘Mom why are you crying? It’s just my prom!’ Watching my son put a corsage on his date’s wrist and helping her into the car… whew I think I did alright!” The first photo showed Jeffrey in a black tuxedo with a royal blue bow tie and pocket square. He also wore white sneakers, and subsequent photos showed Shepherd pinning a white boutonniere on his jacket and posing proudly next to her son.

The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant also talked about her son’s prom outing on her daytime talk show, “Sherri.” She noted, “This weekend I was a very proud mom because my son Jeffrey went to the prom!” She explained that while Jeffrey was trying to act like heading to prom was no big deal, she knew it was very important to him.

Shepherd’s Instagram post received a lot of love from fans who gushed over both Jeffrey and his mom.

“Why am I crying? I feel like it was just last week when he was just…a kiddie. Momma, you’ve done right by him. I’m so proud of you both. Nothing but love,” read one comment.

“Look at Jeffrey all grown up! Looking good! Great job mama,” another commenter shared.

“We are all crying!!! Tears of JOY!! He grew up toooooooo fast!!!” gushed another supporter.