Suzanne Somers Dead at 76

Former “Three’s Company” star and “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Suzanne Somers has died. She was 76 years old.

Here’s what you need to know:

Suzanne Somers Died Peacefully at Home

People shared details provided by Somers’ publicist, R. Couri Hay. “Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years.”

Somers was in the company of loved ones during her last moments. Her publicist detailed, “Her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family” were by her side.

The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant would have turned 77 on October 16. Many of Somer’s loved ones were nearby, as Hay noted, “Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th.”

Rather than celebrate the “Three’s Company” star’s birthday, the family will “Celebrate her extraordinary life,” Hay detailed, adding the family wanted to “Thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.”

Sommers Had Been Excited for Her Birthday

Before her death, Somers had talked with People about her upcoming birthday celebration. She planned to be with her “beloved husband Alan, our three children, Leslie, Stephen, and Bruce, [his wife] Caroline, plus our six wonderful grandchildren.”

She had asked the family to ensure she had “copious amounts of cake,” admitting, “I really love cake.” In addition, her daughter-in-law was preparing “Her famous short rib tacos.”

In August, Somers’ husband shared that she had been diagnosed with cancer again. Alan Hamel told Page Six, “On June 6, she got an all-clear, but cancer is tricky and we will now closely monitor everything going forward.”

Somers had previously been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2000. Her husband explained, “Suzanne has lived with cancer all her life. In her 20s, she’d also dealt with two hyperplasia… which is the waiting room for cancer.”

Hamel told People Somers had spent six weeks going through “intensive physical therapy” to deal with her new breast cancer diagnosis. He was in awe of his wife’s “amazing determination and commitment.”

The DWTS Alum Was a ‘Fighter’

In July, Somers took to her Instagram page to let fans know about the new cancer diagnosis. She noted her previous diagnosis from 20 years ago, and acknowledged, “Every now and then it pops up again, and I continue to bat it down.”

“This is not new territory for me. I know how to put on my battle gear and I’m a fighter,” the “Dancing with the Stars” alum added. She praised her husband for his support, along with her full family and her fans.

As soon as the news of Somers’ death emerged, many fans took to the comments section of her last Instagram post to share their condolences.

“Sweet Suzanne. You were always a beautiful and inspiring delight. Your ever shining energy will be greatly missed,” wrote one fan.

“Sincerest condolences 💔😢🙏 a vacancy to so many fans! Praying for your family and close friends/colleagues… no one did it like her,” added another.

“So sorry. Been following her for a while. She was my fav when I was a girl watching three’s company… I guess I am a lifelong fan. This news breaks my heart. Love you Suzanne,” someone else shared.