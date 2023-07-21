Fans React to Tom Bergeron’s Latest Announcement

Former “Dancing With the Stars” host Tom Bergeron is doing his part to help those who are part of SAG-Aftra and the Writer’s Guild as they have gone on strike.

On July 14, 2023, Bergeron shared that he’s decided to rejoin Cameo — a personalized video service — and that he will be donating his proceeds to a good cause.

“Hi there, Tom Bergeron here. Just wanted to let you know that I’m coming out of my lengthy Cameo hiatus to raise money for those on the picket lines, for SAG-Aftra and also, the Writer’s Guild. So, if you book a Cameo with yours truly, I will give 100% of my proceeds to support those striking for better wages, better conditions, for both SAG-Aftra and the Writer’s Guild. Hope to talk to ya,” Bergeron said in a video posted to his Instagram Stories.

He later uploaded the post to his Instagram feed.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to Tom Bergeron’s Announcement on Reddit

Shortly after Bergeron shared his plans for his Cameo earnings, several fans took to Reddit to react.

“Honestly, the large amount of respect I already had for him just keeps growing,” one person wrote.

“I got thinking that if DWTS ever had a season where the couples danced for charity, Tom probably would have found a way to donate something to each of them. He really is one of a kind, and ABC made a huge mistake getting rid of him. Makes me wonder if they ever expected the backlash they got. Even with Alfonso, who people genuinely seem to like, there’s still a chorus of ‘bring Tom back’. I think if he left on his own people would still ask for him to return,” someone else added.

“He’s such a gem,” read a third comment.

“I still can’t believe this show got rid of this man,” a fourth Redditor said.

Bergeron was the host of “Dancing With the Stars” from 2005 through 2019. In 2019, he found out that his contract wouldn’t be renewed. The hosting gig was filled by Tyra Banks through 2022. In 2023, it was announced that Julianne Hough would be taking over hosting duties alongside co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

Tom Bergeron Has a Near-Perfect Rating on Cameo

Bergeron has reactivated his Cameo account and has edited his profile to reflect his plans to donate any and all earnings that he receives from the platform.

“Hi there! I’m the guy who hosted America’s Fumbliest Vidiots & Footwork With the Famous. 100% of my Cameo proceeds support those SAG-AFTRA & Writers Guild members on the picket lines,” his bio reads.

The price for a personal video from Bergeron is $150. The feedback on Bergeron’s videos has been very positive overall as he boasts a near-perfect rating of 4.9 stars.

“This video was absolutely perfect!! Tom did an awesome job and my dad was thrilled!! Thank you!!” one review reads.

“Legit – best ever. He took his time, message was personal and VERY clever. 6 out of 5 stars!!” read another piece of feedback.

“Tom, that was amazing, I can’t wait for Christmas, my Mom is going to LOVE it! Thank you for kindly sharing those pics of your time on Castle. This was truly worth it. Hope you are living your best life!” someone else said in their review.

