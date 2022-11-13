Former DWTS Host Tom Bergeron Mourns the Loss of a Dear Friend

Former “Dancing With the Stars” host Tom Bergeron is mourning the loss of a dear friend of his, attorney Mike Adler, who died on November 10 at the age of 73, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Here’s what you need to know and how Bergeron honored his late friend:

Tom Bergeron Posted a Tribute to His Friend Mike Adler on Instagram

In an Instagram post with a photo of the late attorney, Bergeron said he is going to miss his good friend, whom he described as a “quintessential class act.”

Bergeron wrote:

When people would ask me about my lawyer, I'd tell them, "Imagine a pit bull with a teddy bear heart." Mike was (so odd to use the past tense) the quintessential class act. I'll miss going to Lakers games with you, my friend, and hearing the latest updates about the family you loved so much.

On his Facebook post about Adler’s death, one of Bergeron’s friends remarked that she met Adler at “Dancing With the Stars” in 2017, writing, “So sorry, Tom. I sat next to him at the show at the start of 2017, and he was delightful. I send you healing hugs.”

In the comments on Instagram, Bergeron’s followers were full of condolences.

“We’re of the age that losing friends is happening more and more frequently. Sucks,” wrote one fan.

Another added, “My condolences to you and his family.”

“So sorry for your loss. Sending my condolences & prayers to you & his loved ones. May he rest in eternal peace,” wrote a third fan.

A fourth fan added, “I’m so beyond sorry for your loss, Tom,” and a fifth fan wrote, “Sending love to you, his family and all those whose lives he touched.”

Adler Died at Home After a Short Illness

A spokesperson for Adler’s former firm, Lichter Grossman Nichols Adler Feldman & Clark told The Hollywood Reporter that Adler died at home after a short illness.

Adler joined the firm in 1997 and was “an absolutely integral part” of it until he retired in 2019, the firm told The Hollywood Reporter.

The firm said in a statement:

Throughout his career, he was a fearless and tenacious advocate for his clients, who included some of the most celebrated actors, writers, directors and producers in the film and television industries. His clients meant the world to him. He was a brilliant attorney and a real mentor to so many of the lawyers at our firm and in the larger entertainment law community over the years. He had awful handwriting and told terrible jokes. Above all, Mike was a mensch — a truly kind and generous partner and friend.

According to Deadline, Adler was “regarded as a straight shooter who was fiercely loyal” to his clients. The outlet also reported that Adler was instrumental in financing and distributing “Magic Mike” because director Steven Soderberg was one of his clients.

His other clients included actors Viola Davis, Connie Nielsen, Kristin Scott Thomas, Eric Balfour and Tom Felton, among many others in the entertainment industry.

The obituary in The Hollywood Reporter says Adler graduated from UCLA law school and later clerked for a California Supreme Court justice. He is survived by his wife, Dr. Brenda Fabe, two children, and four grandchildren.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific times on Disney Plus. Bergeron was let go from the show after season 28 after hosting since its inception.