Travis Kelce Credits Former DWTS Host for Taylor Swift Connection

Travis Kelce just gave credit where credit is due.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been making headlines for his rumored relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift, and on October 3, 2023, he acknowledged that he may have gotten a little help from his friends.

On Instagram, Kelce gave props to former “Dancing With the Stars” co-host Erin Andrews and her podcast partner, Charissa Thompson, for possibly putting the bug in Swift’s ear.

Here’s what you need to know:

Travis Kelce Responded to a Podcast Episode That Erin Andrews & Charissa Thomspon Recorded in August

On October 3, 2023, Thompson shared an Instagram Reel that featured a clip from an August 3, 2023 episode of the “Calm Down Podcast” she co-hosts with Andrews. In the video, the two women offered a pitch to Swift in regards to Kelce.

“Taylor, I don’t know what you’re doing in your life right now besides rocking the world,” Andrews said in the video. “Please try out friend Travis. He is fantastic. … [Taylor] I know we’re not the best of friends, we’re not even friends, but I consider you one. Take us up on this. Go on a date with this guy. … Do it for America!”

Thompson chimed in to say, “There is no one who would give you a better time than this guy!”

She captioned the throwback clip with, “Just saying … 🤷🏼‍♀️🫶🏽 @erinandrews & I recorded this episode back on August 3rd.” She tagged both Kelce and Swift.

It didn’t take long for Kelce to respond.

“You two are something else!! 🙌🏻🙌🏻 I owe you big time!! “the NFL star wrote in the comment section.

“We do what we can. This is what we’re here for! 😘,” Thompson replied.

“Happy to be of service,” came a comment posted on Andrews’ Instagram story.

Taylor Swift has Been Spotted at Multiple Kansas City Chiefs Games

Rumors about a romance between Kelce, 33, and Swift, 33, were sparked in September when the Grammy winner was spotted at two Kansas City Chiefs games – and was seen hanging with Kelce’s mom and friends.

Kelce had previously caught Swift’s “Eras Tour” concert at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, in July 2023, where he tried to give the “Speak Now” singer his phone number via a handmade beaded bracelet.

“If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets,” Kelce said on the “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast he co-hosts with his brother. “I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it. … I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

Kelce even admitted that he took the “diss” hard. “She doesn’t meet anybody, or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personally,” he said.

But Swift eventually got word that Kelce wanted to meet her. On another episode of the “New Heights” podcast, Kelce gave Swift a “shout out for pulling up.”

“I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her, the friends and family,” he added of the superstar’s special seat at his game. “She looked amazing. Everybody was talking about her in a great light.”

Kelce also said he plans to keep his personal life as private as possible going forward, but on September 27, 2023, TMZ posted a PDA pic of the football star with Swift.

