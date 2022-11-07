‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Confused by ’90s Night Scores

Some fans of “Dancing With the Stars” were upset after seeing the scores received by one couple on the Monday, November 7, 3033, episode of the show.

SPOILER WARNING: Spoilers are below for season 31 episode 9, “’90s Night,” of “Dancing With the Stars” follow. Do not read on if you don’t want parts of the episode spoiled for you.

Read on to learn about why fans were upset after Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater received their scores for the night.

The couple did end up in the bottom two for the night alongside Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki, but they were saved by the judges and sent through to the semi-finals.

Fans Thought the Judges Were Too Harsh on Donovan and Slater

Donovan and Slater performed a Salsa to “Barbie Girl” by Aqua for their ’90s night dance. The judges seemed to enjoy it, though Derek Hough referenced “a few awkward moments there.”

They earned 8s from Carrie Ann Inaba and Hough, but they earned 9s from Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli, putting them at 34 out of 40 points. Fans were not happy with that, especially after the couple received their season-high scores last week.

“wtf was those scores??? #DWTS,” one person tweeted.

One person wrote on Reddit, “I thought Emma and Trevor earned at least 9s! I threw a couple extra votes their way.”

Others noted that they thought it “feels underscored” but thought they could make those extra points up later on in the night in the relay dance.

“An 8 for Trevor from CAI but a 10 for Shangela? The math isn’t mathing,” one person wrote on Reddit.

Some people thought the judges were trying to ensure Donovan and Slater were sent home. The couple with the lowest combination of scores from judges and votes from judges was set to be automatically sent home at the end of the night.

“Trevor deserved all 9s,” one person tweeted. “Judges are setting him up for the double elimination.”

During the relay round, Donovan and Slater danced the Samba against Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki. Inaba gave the extra points to Donovan and Slater, moving them up on the leaderboard.

Viewers were also quick to point out Len Goodman awarding Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart a 9 instead of a 10 like all the other judges after their emotional routine.

“wtf that was so deserving of a 40,” one person wrote.

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Finale Is Coming Soon

Season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” is coming to a close. There are only two episodes remaining in the season after the Monday, November 7, 2022 episode and double elimination.

The semi-finals of the show will air on Monday, November 14, 2022, and the finale will air on Monday, November 21.

With only six couples remaining after “’90s Night,” it’s still anyone’s competition to take home. While some clear front-runners have controlled the top of the leaderboard throughout the competition, scores from the judges aren’t the only thing that counts for celebrities.

They also rely on votes from viewers to get them through to the next round, so the winner is not easily predicted.

Not many people were predicting that Iman Shumpert would come away with the Mirrorball last season over JoJo Siwa, but the NBA star proved those people wrong, showing that the underdogs can come through and take the win out from early frontrunners.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.