Fans React to DWTS Pro’s Unexpected Injury

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Valentin Chmerkovskiy underwent major neck surgery in 2023. Many fans had no idea that the ballroom star had gone through something so traumatic, as he didn’t share it at the time.

“This time last year I went through some stuff,” Chmerkovskiy captioned an Instagram post on February 21, 2024. For most fans, it was the very first time they learned of Chmerkovskiy’s surgery.

It appears as though Chmerkovskiy suffered some sort of neck injury. In the photos that he shared, he appeared to have Anterior Cervical Discectomy & Fusion in a few vertebrae. Screws could clearly be seen in an x-ray photo and were removed in another x-ray snap.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Left Val Chmerkovskiy Uplifting Messages

Many “Dancing With the Stars” fans expressed concerns for Chmerkovskiy, but are relieved that he’s okay, despite what he went through. Dozens of comments appeared on his post within minutes of the upload.

“I’m not sure I knew about this but you’re ok now. That’s what matters,” one person wrote.

“Oh that’s why they kept saying he didn’t think he was going to be able to dance awee he totally deserves everything,” someone else said.

“Brave. To dance again so soon after surgery.for other people might have been daunting. But you handled it with hardwork, pushing yourself creatively, all while being a new dad. That’s commitment,” a third comment read.

“So glad you’re doing well, it’s been incredible see you back to doing what you love with Savor after hours so soon after a major surgery and then win DWTS,” a fourth Instagram user added.

Val Chmerkovskiy Won the Season 32 Mirrorball Trophy

Season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars” was extra special for Chmerkovskiy following his recovery. Although he didn’t openly share what he had gone through, getting back to dancing — and winning another Mirrorball Trophy — was extremely important to him.

“So much work. So much joy. So much love. Thank you @dancingwiththestars for trusting me with such precious cargo. @_xochitl.gomez you’re such a little star of a human, that’s why I wanted this so much for you. I hope this continues to reinforce your self-esteem and further empowers you to pursue your dreams and consistently strive to better yourself and the world around you. I loved working with you, teaching you, performing with you, and becoming your friend. We’ll always share this, and I couldn’t be more proud to do so,” he captioned an Instagram post following the win.

“Thank you to everyone that supported us all season long. I hate to admit it but my little heart needed it. I love you guys and the messages I received all season long have truly made my heart so full. Thank you! A million times,” he added.

And retirement doesn’t seem to be on Chmerkovskiy’s to do list at the present time, regardless of what he’s been through over the past year.

“Listen, if they had me back, I’d love to be back. It’s going to be a tough season to follow,” he told Us Weekly in December 2023.

