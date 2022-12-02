Val Chmerkovskiy Just Revealed His Future DWTS Plans

Val Chmerkovskiy and Gabby Windey are coming off an incredible season of “Dancing With the Stars,” and fans are already wondering what’s next for the reality stars.

After finishing in second place, Chmerkovskiy and Windey are still riding a high. Although they didn’t take home the Mirrorball Trophy, they had an incredible season and have both taken to their Instagram feeds to reflect on the past few months.

Although season 31 has come to an end, fans will be happy to know that both Windey and Chmerkovskiy’s dancing careers aren’t over. Windey is set to head out on the “Dancing With the Stars” tour while Chmerkovskiy says that he plans to be back for season 32 of the popular dance competition show.

Here’s what you need to know:

Chmerkovskiy Wont’ Be Leaving DWTS

While many long-time “Dancing With the Stars” pros have left the show over the years, Chmerkovskiy’s time to move on from the program hasn’t come yet.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Chmerkovskiy revealed that he will be a part of season 32.

“I haven’t thought about [next season] yet, but I have no plans of not being back next season,” Chmerkovskiy said when asked about his future on the show.

Chmerkovskiy and his wife, DWTS pro Jenna Johnson, are expecting their first child together in just a couple of months. However, with season 32 being a ways off, it’s very possible — and likely — that both Chmerkovskiy and Johnson will be competing in the ballroom in 2023.

In an interview with Parade magazine, Johnson said that she “absolutely” plans to be back in the ballroom next season.

“It isn’t our choice, but the show knows that I am in love with it, I still feel like I have many more seasons to give. And just because I’m a mom, doesn’t mean that I can’t still be working. I have some really great examples in my life of working moms. And I’ve always seen myself going back to work. So, I would love to be back on the show if they have me. But yeah, I keep a whisper always in their ear of, ‘Next season, next season,'” she told the outlet in October 2022.

Chmerkovskiy Previously Said He Was Leaving DWTS

Prior to season 31, Chmerkovskiy felt pretty confident about leaving the show.

“I’ve always been very clear about coming back on the show. I love the show. I love being on it. I am so grateful for the opportunity, is this my last season? Probably. Probably. I have no regrets about my tenure on the show. I have no regrets about the season. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner to end it with,” he told Entertainment Tonight in November 2021.

That same month, Chmerkovskiy sat down with the Bella twins for an episode of “The Bellas Podcast.”

“I’m saying I love the show, genuinely, but I want to see it [continue] for a long time. It’s good for dance, it’s good for my passion, it’s good for my business. It’s good for life,” he said on the podcast, before hinting that he had other things he could to do in his career.

“Whether it’s writing a script about it, whether it’s going and teaching at our studios, whether it’s going on convention, and teaching kids around the country, I’m just going to continue to preach the gospel of dance,” he said.

