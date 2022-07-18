WATCH: Val Cherkovskiy & Jenna Johnson Share First Dance as Expecting Parents

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson announced that they are expecting their first child in January 2023, and Chmerkovskiy has shared their first dance as expecting parents.

Chmerkovskiy posted a video of the couple dancing at The Dance Awards over the weekend with Johnson’s baby bump hidden beneath a small black number. The two danced side-by-side in front of a crowd in the video.

“with my baby mama,” Chmerkovskiy captioned the post.

Fans Loved the Video

Friends and fans took to the comment section on the video to react.

Matt James, former “Bachelor” and “Dancing With the Stars” contestant, responded with four flame emojis.

One person wrote, “You been waiting your whole life to use that term huh??” alongside a laughing emoji.

Another person said, “Phenomenal!! Dancing is in that baby’s future for sure!”

Others said they got goosebumps while watching the video, and some cracked jokes about the baby’s movements while Johnson danced.

“The baby: ↖️↘️↖️⬆️↖️↙️⬅️⬇️ 😂,” one comment reads.

Another person commented, “mom and dad looking hot as ever.”

Chmerkovskiy Shared a Photo of an Ultrasound

After the pregnancy announcement, Chmerkovskiy shared a photo of an ultrasound alongside a caption with a heart emoji.

Johnson shared photos from the couple’s first maternity photoshoot.

“Our biggest dream come true yet,” she wrote. “Baby Chmerkovskiy coming this January! My heart has grown beyond comprehension while growing this little miracle inside of me. We can’t wait to meet our precious angel.”

“Dancing With the Stars” pros took to Chmerkovksiy’s comment section to react to the news.

“HAHAHA LETS GOOOOOO!!!!! Oh my gosh congrats y’all! Papa Val,” professional dancer Brandon Armstrong wrote.

Sharna Burgess, who recently welcomed her own first child, wrote, “AHHHHHHHHHHHH!!! I’m emotional 🥹So amazing and beautiful congratulations you guys!”

The Couple Says The Baby Is ‘Meant to Be’

In an interview with People, Johnson shared how she learned about the pregnancy.

“We got home [from a trip to Cabo] and about two weeks later, I was like, ‘Wait a minute, my boobs are feeling very big and very sore. I haven’t started my period yet,'” she said, sharing that she then “peed on a stick” and it was a positive test.

She added, “The shock and just disbelief was insane. I couldn’t believe it because it wasn’t an easy journey for us to get pregnant. But everybody tells you, ‘When you just relax and you don’t put the stress on yourself, it happens for you.’ That’s exactly what happened. I think it was exactly when it was meant to be. Our little baby was created with a lot of love. It all seems so magical and meant to be.”

She shared that she used a box used for adult-sized Nikes to share the news with Chmerkovskiy.

“I had been shaking at home waiting for him to come home,” she told People. “So he nonchalantly walked in and he, ironically enough, had a bag of Nikes. I was like, ‘Did you go shopping today?’ He was like, ‘Yeah, I got myself some new sneakers.’ I’m like, ‘No way. I got some too today.”

She said he was looking through the box when he realized what was happening, adding that his face was “priceless.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022.

