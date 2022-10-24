How to Vote for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2022 Season 31 Week 6 Tonight

Season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” premiered on Monday, September 19, 2022, and the celebrities and professional dancers who are competing are relying on their fans to vote them through to the next round of the competition

The celebrity contestants and professional dancers join judges Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli as well as host Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro in the ballroom.

There will be at least one elimination during the fourth week of the competition, which is Michael Buble Night, so the couples are relying on the live vote to make it through to the next round, which could feature a double elimination as the finale gets closer.

During the episode, scores from the judges are combined with votes from viewers to decide which couple will be the one sent home at the end of the night.

How to Vote for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Contestants

There are two ways to vote for “Dancing With the Stars” season 31.

First, you can visit DisneyPlus.com/vote and select your favorite couple after creating an account or logging in to your existing account. No Disney Plus subscription is required to vote.

Second, you can simply text in to vote. To text to vote, text the contestant’s name to the number 21523.

Here is how to vote for each celebrity:

Wayne Brady & Witney Carson: Text WAYNE to 21523

Charli D’Amelio & Mark Ballas: Text CHARLI to 21523

Heidi D’Amelio & Artem Chigvintsev: Text ARTEM to 21523

Jessie James Decker & Alan Bersten: Text JESSIE to 21523

Vinny Guadagnino & Koko Iwasaki: Text VINNY to 21523

Shangela & Gleb Savchenko: Text SHANGELA to 21523

Jordin Sparks & Brandon Armstrong: Text JORDIN to 21523

Gabby Windey & Val Chmerkovskiy: Text GABBY to 21523

Daniel Durant & Britt Stewart: Text DANIEL to 21523

Trevor Donovan & Emma Slater: Text TREVOR to 21523

Voting closes after the last performance of the night. There is a limit of 10 votes per person, per couple, per voting method, meaning that each person can vote for their favorite couple up to 20 times, per the rules.

All ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Michael Buble Night Performances

Here are all the dances that will be performed on Michael Bublé Night on “Dancing With the Stars”:

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson will perform a Quickstep to “I Get a Kick Out of You” by Michael Bublé

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas will perform a Foxtrot to “Fever” by Michael Bublé

Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintesev will perform a Samba to “It Had Better Be Tonight (Meglio Stasera)” by Michael Bublé

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten will perform a Salsa to “Come Dance With Me” by Michael Bublé

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater will perform a Foxtrot to “Come Fly With Me” by Michael Bublé

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart will perform a Foxtrot to “Feeling Good” by Michael Bublé

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki will perform a Cha Cha to “Save the Last Dance For Me” by Michael Bublé

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko will perform a Tango to “Hollywood” by Michael Bublé

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong will perform a Foxtrot to “You Make Me Feel So Young” by Michael Bublé

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Rumba to “Home” by Michael Bublé

There is now less than one month of the competition remaining, with the “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 finale scheduled for Monday, November 21, 2022.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.