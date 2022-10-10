How to Vote for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2022 Season 31 Week 4 Tonight

Season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” premiered on Monday, September 19, 2022, and the celebrities and professional dancers who are competing are relying on their fans to vote them through to the next round of the competition
The celebrity contestants and professional dancers join judges Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli as well as host Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro in the ballroom.
There will be one elimination during the fourth week of the competition, which is Disney+ Night, so the couples are relying on the live vote to make it through to the next round.
During the episode, scores from the judges are combined with votes from viewers to decide which couple will be the one sent home at the end of the night.
How to Vote for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Contestants
There are two ways to vote for “Dancing With the Stars” season 31.
First, you can visit DisneyPlus.com/vote and select your favorite couple after creating an account or logging in to your existing account. No Disney Plus subscription is required to vote.
Second, you can simply text in to vote. To text to vote, text the contestant’s name to the number 21523.
Here is how to vote for each celebrity:
- Joseph Baena & Daniella Karagach: Text JOSEPH to 21523
- Selma Blair & Sasha Farber: Text SELMA to 21523
- Wayne Brady & Witney Carson: Text WAYNE to 21523
- Sam Champion & Cheryl Burke: Text SAM to 21523
- Charli D’Amelio & Mark Ballas: Text CHARLI to 21523
- Heidi D’Amelio & Artem Chigvintsev: Text ARTEM to 21523
- Jessie James Decker & Alan Bersten: Text JESSIE to 21523
- Vinny Guadagnino & Koko Iwasaki: Text VINNY to 21523
- Shangela & Gleb Savchenko: Text SHANGELA to 21523
- Jordin Sparks & Brandon Armstrong: Text JORDIN to 21523
- Gabby Windey & Val Chmerkovskiy: Text GABBY to 21523
- Daniel Durant & Britt Stewart: Text DANIEL to 21523
- Trevor Donovan & Emma Slater: Text TREVOR to 21523
Voting closes after the last performance of the night. There is a limit of 10 votes per person, per couple, per voting method, meaning that each person can vote for their favorite couple up to 20 times, per the rules.
All ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Disney+ Night Performances
Here are all the performances you can expect to see on Disney+ Night:
- Joseph Baena and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Charleston to “A Star Is Born” from Hercules
- Selma Blair and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Quickstep to “The Muppet Show Theme” from The Muppet Show
- Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson will perform a Jazz routine to “Wait for It” from Hamilton
- Sam Champion and pro Cheryl Burke will perform a Paso Doble to “The Greatest Show” from The Greatest Showman
- Charli D’Amelio and pro Mark Ballas will perform a Jazz routine to “‘The Simpsons’ Main Title Theme” from The Simpsons
- Heidi D’Amelio and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Viennese Waltz to “Chim Chim Cher-ee” from Mary Poppins
- Jessie James Decker and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Jive to “One Way or Another” from Hocus Pocus 2
- Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater will perform a Samba to “Life Is a Highway” from Cars
- Daniel Durant and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Quickstep to “Finally Free” from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
- Vinny Guadagnino and pro Koko Iwasaki will perform a Samba to “Il Gatto E La Volpe” from Luca
- Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Charleston to “Dig a Little Deeper” from The Princess and the Frog
- Jordin Sparks and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Jazz routine to “Remember Me” from Coco
- Gabby Windey and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Quickstep to “Mr. Blue Sky” from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2