DWTS Competitor Says Her Mom Was ‘Off a Little Bit’ Before Suicide

A “Dancing With the Stars” competitor spoke candidly about her mother, months after her suicide.

On the January 9, 2023, episode of Hoda Kotb’s “Making Space” podcast, Wynonna Judd opened up about her mother’s death and the days leading up to it. Judd, who competed on season 16 of DWTS, hasn’t shared too much about her mom’s death or her feelings on it as it took her some time to really process what had happened.

Naomi Judd, 76, died by suicide in her home in April 2022, and was found by her daughter, Ashley Judd, according to KTLA.

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory,” The Judd sisters said in a statement shared on social media at the time.

Wynonna Judd Said She Felt Her Mom Was a Bit ‘Off’ in the Weeks Before Her Death

In her interview with Kotb, Wynonna Judd said that she had noticed that “something wasn’t right” with her mom in the weeks leading up to her tragic death.

“She was very fragile,” Wynonna Judd recalled of her performance with her mom on April 2, 2022. “And I think it’s because she hadn’t sung in a long time.”

“I think she was nervous,” she continued.

Wynonna Judd said that she’d never seen her mom that nervous before and that her first instinct was to pull her mom’s wig off “because that was the dynamics of our relationship. It was tough and tender.” At one point, though, Wynnona Judd caught her mom’s eye and knew that this was something different.

“I knew then that something wasn’t right in terms of her being off a little bit, like nervous. And I softened. Which I think is God’s grace. And I just kind of reached out and touched her hand…and I’m glad I did that because that’s the last time we performed together,” she said.

Wynonna Judd Shared a Tribute to Her Mom on Her Birthday

On January 11, 2023, Wynonna Judd posted a throwback photo of her mom in honor of what would have been her 77th birthday.

“Our beautiful mother,” she captioned the photo.

Dozens of fans took to the comments section to show Wynonna Judd support on what was undoubtedly a difficult day for her.

“What a legacy. What a souls journey. A true ancestry of Warrior Women,” one comment read.

“Beautiful pic of y’all. Happy heavenly birthday Mrs. Naomi Judd love and miss you so, so much. Lots of prayers for you wynonna and Ashley! Hope y’all are doing ok,” someone else added.

“My heart is with you & your family on this day @wynonnajudd god bless,” a third Instagram user wrote.

“Happy Heavenly Birthday Naomi! Sending love, prayers, and strength to Wy, Ashley, Larry, and the rest of the family as they celebrate Naomi on this day. She was such a beautiful, kind, and remarkable woman!!!!” a fourth person wrote.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, you can reach the toll-free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988. Help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week with assistance in English and Spanish. You can also speak with a trained crisis counselor 24/7 by texting HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.

