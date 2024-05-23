DWTS Champ Lands ‘Dramatic’ New Role

A champion from “Dancing with the Stars” just landed a new movie role, and she shared some teasers about what’s in store. Xochitl Gomez won season 32 of DWTS with her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, and now she has an animated film role to manage.

Here’s what you need to know:

Xochitl Gomez Has a ‘Dramatic’ Role in an Animated Movie

On May 20, ET Online shared a quick interview with Gomez. She has been cast in the upcoming animated movie “The Cat in the Hat” and work has already started.

When asked about the project, Gomez gushed, “Oh my gosh, well, I actually I just did my first session not that long ago.” She added, “It’s so much fun.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” champion teased, “My character’s so dramatic and so crazy, she’s — I love her.”

Gomez’s specific role in “The Cat in the Hat” film has not yet been revealed.

It turns out, Gomez is especially excited about the project.

The “Dancing with the Stars” champ revealed, “I saw the drawings — the first set of drawings — and like, as an animation lover, I’ve always wanted to do voiceover.”

“I did so many auditions for it and it was just like, ‘Sorry, your voice is just not that special,'” Gomez explained.

Ahead of landing the role for “The Cat in the Hat,” Gomez was determined to go into the audition with the mindset that she would “do as much [as I can].”

She wanted to “really prove to them that I can do it.” This time, she landed the role.

The Animated Movie Has a Star-Studded Cast

In March, Deadline shared some details of the project. The movie hits theaters on March 6, 2026, and “Saturday Night Live” star Bill Hader will play the iconic cat character from the Dr. Seuss story.

In addition to Gomez and Hader, the cast includes “Abbott Elementary” star Quinta Brunson.

“Saturday Night Live” star Bowen Yang along with “What We Do in the Shadows” and “Krapopolis” star Matt Berry are members of the cast, as is “Saturday Night Live” and “Girls5eva” alum Paula Pell.

The Hollywood Reporter noted that the iconic Dr. Seuss book was published in 1957. A live-action movie starring Mike Myers charmed theater-goers in 2003. This will be the first animated movie version of the book.

Gomez Has Been Busy Since Winning DWTS

Gomez has kept busy since winning the “Dancing with the Stars” season 32 Mirrorball trophy with Chmerkovskiy. She graduated high school and celebrated her 18th birthday, for starters.

In addition to “The Cat in the Hat,” Gomez’s IMDb page indicates she will return to the “Avengers” movie series, with “Secret Wars” in development. She also has a project titled “Ursa Major” currently in pre-production.

Off-screen, the “Dancing with the Stars” champion launched a clothing collection with Hot Topic and attended the People’s Choice Awards.

Gomez landed an invitation to the Oscars, hit Coachella, and performed with “Dancing with the Stars” pro Mark Ballas at a gala for Rita Moreno. She visited the White House and celebrated her birthday in Greece, and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.