DWTS Alum Embraces ‘Dream’ Evening Soon After Surprise Comeback

A fan-favorite “Dancing with the Stars” veteran has had fans buzzing with a couple of recent public appearances. Zendaya, who was the runner-up of “Dancing with the Stars” during season 16, has become a megastar since her early days of dancing. The entertainer was just 16 years old in 2013 when she joined “DWTS” and performed with pro Val Chmerkovskiy for the competition. As Zendaya’s IMDb page shows, she was known by her fans primarily as a singer and the star of Disney shows such as “KC Undercover” and “Shake It Up.” Since then, her career has exploded. Zendaya has made her mark as a fashionista, as she demonstrated at a recent event, but not long ago, she surprised fans by going back to her roots in a sense as well.

Here’s what you need to know:

Zendaya Dazzled at an Event in Italy

On May 17, Zendaya shared a video on her Instagram page showing her jaw-dropping look for an event. “Last night was a dream,” she noted in the caption, and she tagged the high-end brand Bulgari. The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant used the Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald song “Dream a Little Dream of Me” as background music while she showed off her glamorous ensemble for a photographer.

According to InStyle, Zendaya was in Venice, Italy to attend Bulgari’s Mediterranea High Jewelry event. She wore a custom Richard Quinn black velvet mermaid gown with an off-the-shoulder look that incorporated pockets, a button bodice, and a fit that highlighted the star’s incredible physique. Zendaya added a Bulgari necklace to accompany the gown, and it was a jaw-dropper as well. The piece had a serpentine design and was covered in diamonds, and Zendaya complimented it with a sleek hairstyle, diamond earrings, and a smoky eye. Her stylist, Law Roach, was by her side and her look earned rave reviews.

“No words,” declared “Dancing with the Stars” pro Jenna Johnson in the comments section of Zendaya’s Instagram post.

“Wow,” added fellow pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd.

“@Zendaya you are the embodiment of beauty. And so darn coooooool!!!” added Drew Barrymore.

A fan commented, “OMG never disappoints. Actress, producer, singer, dancer. What can she not do? The epitome of beauty.”

Zendaya Hit the Stage at Coachella

Zendaya’s look for the Bulgari event was the perfect contrast to another recent appearance that her fans loved. For the first time in several years, Zendaya hit the stage to sing live for a crowd. Page Six detailed that the surprise performance took place during the second weekend of the Coachella music festival and Zendaya performed with Labrinth. The festival appearance marked the first time since 2015 that Zendaya had sang live in front of a crowd, and it was well-received. In contrast to the velvet mermaid gown she wore in Venice, Zendaya performed while wearing a short, pink babydoll dress and thigh-high black boots.

“I cannot express my gratitude enough for this magical night,” Zendaya shared in an Instagram Story after the Coachella performance, noted Page Six. “Thank you for my brother Labrinth for inviting me and giving me the most beautiful safe space to be on stage again,” she added. Zendaya also thanked the crowd, telling them, “My heart is so full.” The performer admitted she had experienced some nerves in performing live again after such a lengthy absence from singing live, but the crowd’s love melted her worries away. Fans in the crowd were thrilled to have her performing again, as were her fans who watched from afar and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

“Zendaya is truly the people’s princess,” tweeted one fan.

“Zendaya was THE moment at coachella,” tweeted another.

“If I was in the audience I genuinely would’ve passed out. Vocals? Iconic. Outfit? Iconic. Hair? Iconic,” someone else declared.

“Bro that Coachella crowd went absolutely insane for Zendaya. I’ve never heard a crowd scream like that,” another tweet read.