David Coverdale Reacts to the Death of His Ex, Tawny Kitaen

The sudden death of Tawny Kitaen has left shockwaves through the entertainment industry. The actress, model, and 1980s music video vixen died in Newport Beach, California on May 7, 2021, at age 59. Her cause of death has not been released.

Kitaen was best known for her starring role in several Whitesnake videos and as the cover girl for Ratt’s breakout 1984 album, Out of the Cellar. She also appeared in the band’s video for the song “Back for More,” and starred opposite Tom Hanks in the 1984 movie “Bachelor Party.” per IMDB

Kitaen, whose birth name was Julie, was married to Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale from 1989 to 1991 and to former MLB player Chuck Finley from 1997 to 2202. She shared two daughters, Wynter and Raine, with Finely.

Tawny Kitaen’s Ex-Husband David Coverdale Reacted to the Sad News of Her Death

Just woke up to some very sad, unexpected news…Waiting on confirmation…but, if it is true, my sincere condolences to her children, her family, friends & fans…🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/ioerp3ZRPa — David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) May 8, 2021

As news broke of Kitaen’s death, her ex-husband David Coverdale posted to Twitter to reveal he had been notified of sad news first thing in the morning. Coverdale posted a photo of a bouquet of flowers and revealed he was waiting for “confirmation” on the death.

“Just woke up to some very sad, unexpected news,” the Whitesnake frontman wrote. “Waiting on confirmation…but, if it is true, my sincere condolences to her children, her family, friends & fans.”

Coverdale later shared a link to Kitaen’s biggest music video for the Whitesnake song “Still of the Night.” Kitaen famously rolled on the top of a Jaguar in the 1987 music video.

Other Rock Stars Posted Messages About Tawny Kitaen to Social Media

Other stars, including Steelheart bassist Marten Andersson, took to social media to react to Kitaen’s expected death.

Actor and singer Michael DesBarres took to Twitter to write, “I am so sorry to hear of Tawny’s passing. A turbulent life indeed. I worked with her on the new WKRP TV series & found her 2 be the wittiest, most charming, self-deprecating sexy woman, with the biggest smile.”

Original MTV VJ Martha Quinn also posted to Twitter to remember the pioneering music video star.

“Wow,” Quinn wrote. “No cause revealed but 80s fixture, @Whitesnake video star, Tawny Kitaen has passed away at 59. My deepest condolences to her loved ones, that number many.”

So sad to hear of #TawnyKitaen ‘s passing. She was always very sweet to me. This is a photo of us meeting many years ago when she and David came to my show. My love and sympathies to her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/l8SvMJI5pe — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) May 8, 2021

Singer Richard Marx shared a photo of him with Kitaen after meeting her for the first time decades ago. In his pots, Marx revealed that Kitaen and Coverdale came backstage after one of his concerts.

In addition, a post on the Monsters of Rock Twitter page revealed that Kitaen had been set to debut a new show later this month.

“Tawny was set to launch her new radio show on MOR this Memorial Day weekend,” the site noted. ‘She was so excited to dive back into her love of rock music. Her passion was undeniable! You were such a warm soul with a big heart, Julie. We will miss you love.”