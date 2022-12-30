Watch Disney World & Epcot New Year’s Eve Fireworks Live Stream 2022-2023

The happiest place on earth is bringing its revelers not one but two fireworks displays for New Year’s Eve at the Walt Disney World resort in Orlando, Florida. But if you can’t be there in person, here is how you can watch online.

The Disney New Year’s Eve Fireworks Live Stream

According to the Walt Disney World Info website, there are two different fireworks displays happening at the Magic Kingdom and EPCOT and they happen on two different nights, so there are a lot of options for families.

For the younger celebrants, the “Fantasy in the Sky” fireworks display at the Magic Kingdom will go off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern on both December 30 and December 31. The live stream is embedded above. Those also run at 11:50 p.m. Eastern on both nights for older celebrants.

There are also two fireworks displays at EPCOT Center — the “Harmonious” fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. Eastern on December 30 and at 6:30 p.m. on December 31. Then the “Cheers to the New Year: A Sparkling Celebration” countdown fireworks start at 11:54 p.m. Eastern in EPCOT on December 31. That live stream is embedded below.

If you do happen to be at Disney World in person for New Year’s Eve, one really fun way to watch the fireworks is on a Disney World nighttime cruise. Included are assorted snacks and drinks.

New Year’s Eve Around the World

New Year’s Eve marks the end of a calendar year on the Gregorian calendar, the calendar first introduced in 1582 by Pope Gregory XIII, after whom it is named. Most countries celebrate the final day the year with parties, social gatherings, festivals, and/or fireworks. It goes by many names the world over, including Hogmanay in Scotland, Calennig in Wales, Baharu in Indonesia and Malaysia, Silvester in many European countries, Reveillon in France, Portugal, and Brazil, Kanun Novodgo Goda in Russia, and Omisoka in Japan.

Kiritimati, Tonga, and New Zealand are some of the first places to celebrate New Year’s Eve because they are located just west of the International Date Line, while the U.S.’ Baker Island is one of the last places to celebrate because it is just east of the International Date Line. Interestingly, because of the way the International Date Line jogs around a bit, Kiritimati is actually east of Baker Island.

In the United States, New Year’s is traditionally celebrated with parties and “drops,” the most famous of which is the ball drop held in New York City’s Times Square. But there are dozens of other “drops” held across the country, including a conch drop in Key West, Florida; a peach drop in Atlanta; an Indy car drop in Indianapolis; an acorn drop in Raleigh, North Carolina; a moon pie drop in Mobile, Alabama; a fleur-de-lis drop in New Orleans, a “Glowtato” drop in Boise, Idaho; and a tortilla chip drop in Tempe, Arizona, which is tied in to the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl game of college football.

New York also rings in the new year with a “Midnight Run” around Central Park that includes a fireworks show. Other fireworks displays around the country include shows at the Disney theme parks, the Las Vegas strip, and the Chicago “Chi-Town Rising” event.