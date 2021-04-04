Are Dollar Stores Open on Easter 2021?

Happy Easter 2021! While you’re celebrating today, you may need to pick up some last-minute groceries or Easter decorations. If so, you’ll likely be wondering if the local Dollar Store near you is open today. Here’s a quick look at the store hours for Family Dollar, Dollar General, and Dollar Tree.

Dollar General on Easter 2021

Dollar General stores are open on Easter today.

A representative from Dollar General told Heavy: “Our stores we be operating normal hours of operation, which may be found through the Dollar General app.”

You can download the Dollar General mobile app here. The app includes a cart calculator, digital coupons, a shopping list that you can create, weekly ads, and DG Go! (a service that lists the best deals in an easy-browsing interface.) You can also use the app to order ahead with DG Pickup.

You can also check the store locator here for details about store hours near you.

Dollar General has a lot of great digital coupons right now. You can also check out their weekly ad here.

Some of Dollar General’s DG Rewards specials for members (which may vary by location) include earning $5 for every $20 spent on Armour products through April 24, earning $3.50 when spending $15 or more on Clover Valley products, and earn $3 when spending $15 or more on General Mills cereal products. (These are redeemable on the same brand of product for which the rewards were given.)

Specifically for Easter, Dollar General has Easter baskets and other Easter-themed items on special. You can see many of their Easter items here.

Dollar Tree on Easter 2021

Dollar Tree stores are typically open for Easter. However, individual store hours may vary. Find your nearest store’s hours and information here.

Dollar Tree’s weekly ad is here. Dollar Tree also has an Easter Eggstravaganza ad with specials good through April 4 on that page, along with Dollar Tree Easter-specific specials that don’t last past April 4. You’ll see options for both local flyers on the weekly ad page.

Dollar Tree also offers a Value Seekers Blog now with crafts and decor, tips and hacks, recipes, gift ideas, party ideas, teacher ideas, and more.

Family Dollar on Easter 2021

Family Dollar stores are typically open on Easter Sundays, but hours can vary by location. That’s why you’ll want to check your local store’s location and hours here before heading over.

A Family Dollar representative told Heavy previously regarding holiday hours in general: “Stores that are open on holidays typically operate abbreviated hours in order to accommodate our customers shopping for their last-minute needs.”

You can see Family Dollar’s weekly ad here. On their website, you can find Easter basket ideas and specials, along with “sweet treats” specials on in-store candy. The store also offers “fluffy basket favorites” — a selection of adorable stuffed animals you can use in your Easter baskets. Details on all these specials are available on your Family Dollar weekly ad. In addition, many stores offer Saturday Savings Passes on Saturdays only.

