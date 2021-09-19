E! Red Carpet Emmys 2021 Schedule

E! News is known for its red carpet coverage. Get the rundown on the 2021 Emmys red carpet schedule and how to watch it online.

The 2021 Emmy Awards will air on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

E! Countdown to the Red Carpet

The televised countdown to the red carpet also features Nina Parker, alongside Brad Goreski and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna. The countdown special starts at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT and runs until 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

Goreski is a longtime stylist and friend of actress Kaley Cuoco, who starred in “The Flight Attendant”. So, it’s no surprise that Goreski said live on E! that he was rooting for Cuoco at the Emmys. As for Cuoco’s Emmys outfit, Yahoo! reported that she dressed in a Stella McCartney yellow minidress, with a Jimmy Choo feathered clutch purse.

As for Rinna, ahead of her big Emmys gig, she posted rehearsal footage and video clips of her getting ready for the event in her Instagram stories.

E! Live From the Red Carpet Emmys 2021

Host Karamo, along with “E! Nightly Pop” co-host Nina Parker, style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi and Rotten Tomatoes editor Jacqueline Coley, will be hosting and acting as panelists on Live From E!: 2021 Emmy online.

The digital show will broadcast on the @enews Twitter, YouTube, eonline.com and the E! News app at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Live from E!: 2021 Emmys After Party

At 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT, Rocsi Diaz, Naz Perez and Danny Pellegrino will deliver a breakdown of the best and most noteworthy moments at the 2021 Emmy Awards. From fashion statements to flubs, to powerful speeches, E! will feature the highlights of the evening.

How to Watch E! Online

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch E! streaming online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of E! and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the network live on the FuboTV app. If you can't watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature.



AT&T TV has four different channel packages: "Entertainment", "Choice", "Ultimate" and "Premier." E! is included in every package. You can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.



AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the network live on the AT&T TV app. AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).



You can watch a live stream of E! and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the show live on the Hulu app. Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to "Enhanced Cloud DVR," which gives you 200 hours of DVR space).



You can watch a live stream of E! and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV's "Sling Blue" bundle. This option doesn't include a free trial, but it's the cheapest streaming service with E!, and you can get $10 off your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the network live on the Sling TV app. Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

