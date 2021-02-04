Exotic Bird on ‘The Masked Dancer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 2/3/2021

Only 5 contestants remain in The Masked Dancer season 1. One of those final characters is the Exotic Bird.

While the Exotic Bird remains in the competition, their celebrity identity is a mystery for the fans and panelists to continue to guess about, using each week’s clues and performances to support their predictions

Here's what we know about the Exotic Bird so far, and who might be behind the mask:

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW.

Exotic Bird on ‘The Masked Dancer’ Clues

Some visual clues that have stood out in the Exotic Bird’s clue packages include a race track, the number 17, a “bang” and glitter coming out of a gun, perfume, venus fly traps, “Best By 07” on a carton of eggs, baking supplies, a telephone, football trophy, stadium, flashing lights, DJ, apple pie, and confetti. Birdcages and fireworks were featured during her debut performance.

The Exotic Bird said she is competitive, adding “I started when I was a teenager.”

In past experience, Exotic Bird says, “I felt attacked a lot. For losing, for my relationships, even just for being a big bird.”

The Exotic Bird’s “Word Up” clues were “scored” and “number 1.”

She believes that “Every single day I’m on stage is a good day,” although “that wasn’t always the case.” She regards her life as a “roller coaster.”

Exotic Bird opened up about a hardship she faced in her career, revealing, “right before the biggest opportunity of my life, I got really sick… I could barely breathe.” Her mom helped her get through it.

She said what makes her feel exotic, like her character, is “being able to show a different side of myself to all of you.”

‘The Masked Dancer’ Exotic Bird Guesses

So far this season, the panelists have guessed a number of major celebrities as the possible identity of the Exotic Bird. Their guesses have included Hope Solo, Marion Jones, Fergie, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Hudson, Venus Williams, Janet Jackson, Kate Hudson, or even Megan Thee Stallion.

New episodes of The Masked Dancer air on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

