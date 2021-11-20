Where Was ‘A Christmas Together with You’ Filmed? See Locations & Cast Stories

The Hallmark Channel’s new movie, “A Christmas Together with You,” premieres on Saturday, November 20 at 8 p.m. Eastern, with encores airing throughout the season. The movie stars Harry Lennix, Laura Vandervoort, and Niall Matter. Read on to learn all about where it was filmed and the cast, including a behind-the-scenes story about a last-minute movie change due to nearby fire evacuations.

‘A Christmas Together With You’ Was Filmed in Canada

“A Christmas Together with You” (filmed under the working title “Christmas Alone Together”) was filmed in Canada, including in the Vernon and Okanagan Valley regions of British Columbia. It was filmed in August, FR24 News reported.

In downtown Vernon, one of the filming locations was in front of Towne Cinema, Roxy Cafe, and KALECO Sustainable Lifestyle. Extras were also requested, and filming was made extra fun with prizes and drawings.

One of the filming locations was Spirit Lodge at Silverstar, a bed and breakfast in the North Okanagan, British Columbia, located about 10 minutes from Vernon.

Another filming location was The Vibe Artisan Gallery in Vernon.

According to IMDb, the estimated budget for this movie was $2.5 million.

Producer Gilles Laplante told Castanet that they chose Vernon because of the beautiful locations.

Laplante said: “There’s such a vast array of great locations in Vernon and I hope to develop more projects with Vernon in mind… The thing about the Okanagan that I love the most is just the warmth and hospitality that everybody offers, everybody is so nice.”

Vandervoort wrote about starring opposite Matter:

Onset with this lovely fella. This ones a good 🥚. The real deal. #NiallMatter It’s rare to find someone as talented, kind and generous as this guy right here. Especially in show business. So grateful to have had him as my partner on this one. On a daily basis, I saw intelligence, patience, talent, generosity, empathy, strength and bravery. Thank you. That’s a wrap! 🎥”

She also shared about working with Lennix: “So grateful to be working with and learning from this gem on our new movie. Outside of us constantly singing random tunes, discussing every subject that came to mind, inventing new camera gear (we’re gonna be millionaires Harry) & dissecting life… I had a mesmerizing time watching him work and couldn’t get enough of his contagious laughter & singing. Xo Here’s to many more! 🥂”

According to IMDb, Kevin Fair was the director and Graham Locke wrote the script.

Two Horses Joined the Movie at the Last Minute Due to Fire Evacuations

There were some major wildfires going on while they filmed and some of the horses that were supposed to be used in the movie had to be evacuated.

According to the Instagram post above, Ike and Betsy had to step in at the last minute for the movie after the Clydesdales were evacuated. Horse Drawn Okanagan wrote, “Phew, what a week. Everyone is safe, healthy and happy at Horse Drawn Okanagan. Our team is made of some of the most generous, hard working, and selfless people I know, and I’m proud to be a part. The horses are pretty amazing too! 😉Now we can look forward to a feel good Christmas coming soon!”

You can enjoy sleigh rides right now from the team if you’re in the area.

Meet the Cast

The synopsis reads: “During the Christmas season, Megan and her father-figure Frank head out on a road trip to find his long-lost love. Along the way, Megan finds the love of her own life.”

Harry Lennix is Frank. His credits include “Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas,” “The Blacklist” (Harold Cooper for 179 episodes), “Insecure,” “Billions” (Franklin), “Zach Snyder’s Justice League” (Martian Manhunter), “Conrad,” “Revival,” “Rome and Juliet in Harlem,” “Timeless,” “The Marriage Tour,” “For the Love of Christmas,” “The Algerian,” “72 Hours,” “They Die by Dawn,” “Emily Owens MD” (Dr. Tim Dupre), “Dollhouse” (Boyd), “Little Britain USA,” “24” (Walid Al-Rezani), “Commander in Chief” (Jim), “Suspect Zero,” “The Matrix Revolutions” and “Reloaded” (Lock), “Diagnosis Murder” (Ron Wagner), “ER” (Dr. Greg Fischer), “The Client,” and more.

Liza Huget is Claire. Her credits include “Motherland: Fort Salem,” “The Santa Stakeout,” “The Stand,” “Wendy Williams: The Movie,” “Riverdale,” “The Neighbor in the Window,” “A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado,” “A Summer Romance,” “Loudermilk,” “Stargate SG-1,” “Signed, Sealed, Delivered,” “The Commish,” “Strange Luck,” and more.

Laura Vandervoort is Megan. Her credits include “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Romance in the Wilds,” “See for Me,” “Playing Cupid,” “Trigger Point,” “A Christmas Exchange,” “V-Wars” (Mila Dubov), “Private Eyes,” “Ice” (Tessa), “Frankie Drake Mysteries,” “Con Man” (Finley Farrow), “Supergirl” (Indigo), “Bitten” (Elena), “Captain Canuck,” “Haven” (Arla), “Smallville” (Kara/Supergirl), “V” (Lisa), “Instant Star” (Sadie), and more.

According to IMDb, she has a second-degree black belt in karate.

Niall Matter is Steve. His credits include “Aurora Teagarden” (Nick), “Country at Heart,” “Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater,” “Christmas at Dollywood,” the “Father Christmas” series (Ian), “The Predator,” “Love at First Dance,” “The Good Doctor,” “When Calls the Heart” (Shane Cantrell), “Remedy” (Peter), “Arctic Air” (Tag), “Primeval: New World” (Evan), “Eureka” (Zane), “90210” (Greg), “Melrose Place” (Rick), “Stargate: Atlantis,” “The Best Years” (Trent), and more.

Also starring are:

Adil Zaidi (Kyle)

Michele Scarabelli (Alice)

Jim Ewens (Tom)

Ava Julien (Lisa)

Lia Daniels (Zoey)

Corey Woods (Gretchen)

Julian Leblanc (Receptionist)

Rebekah Heinrichs (Kyle’s Wife)

David Alexander Parent (Jerome)

Deborah Finkel (Mrs. Johnson)

Vale Cooper (Elf Child #1)

Jennifer Cooper (Mother)

Ola Zuri (Ethel)

Kayla Hidber (Hostess)

Leighton Byfield (Neighbor)

