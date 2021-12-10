Where Was ‘A Dickens of a Holiday!’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s new movie, “A Dickens of a Holiday!,” premieres on Friday, December 10, at 8 p.m. Eastern. Encores will air throughout the season. The movie stars Brooke D’Orsay and Kristoffer Polaha. Read on to learn all about where it was filmed and the cast involved.

‘A Dickens of a Holiday!’ Was Filmed in Canada

“A Dickens of a Holiday!” was filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, according to IMDb.

Polaha shared this video that he took while they were filming and tagged it in Vancouver.

He wrote about working wth D’Orsay: “Brooke is one of the most encouraging actors I’ve ever worked with. Endlessly positive with a wicked sense of humor. She brings SO much to her role of Cassie in A Dickens of A Holiday and I can’t wait for you to watch her performance.”

The movie’s working title while filming was “The Christmas Stand-In.”

THE CHRISTMAS STAND-IN, scheduled to start filming late next week in B.C., is now known as A DICKENS OF A HOLIDAY! and has a tentative airdate of December 5th on Hallmark. Directed by Paul Ziller, DICKENS was written by Mark Hefti and Julie Sherman Wolfe. https://t.co/i6mRvKOMr8 — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 21, 2021

The movie began filming at the end of September. The budget for this movie was estimated at $2.6 million, according to IMDb.

A Dickens of A Holiday Dec. 10 @ 8pm only on @hallmarkchannel This ain’t your Granny’s holiday movie! #adickensofaholiday pic.twitter.com/1dldjrTmUu — Kristoffer Polaha (@KrisPolaha) December 3, 2021

Polaha shared a video on Twitter and wrote, “This ain’t your Granny’s holiday movie!”

I’m going to be watching it live with fans at Christmas Con!! But I’m going to go live after via the new Twitter feature, like a huge phone call. — Kristoffer Polaha (@KrisPolaha) December 3, 2021

He shared that he’ll be watching the movie live with fans at Christmas Con and then will go live on Twitter after the movie via a new Twitter feature.

True fact: the hero that Jake plays is NAMED Travis!! Thought this would be a fun little nod to my Mystery101 fans. — Kristoffer Polaha (@KrisPolaha) December 3, 2021

He also shared that the movie has a fun nod to his “Mystery 101” fans in that the action hero his character Jake plays is named Travis.

Here’s Polaha’s transformation into Ebenezer Scrooge.

Ace Hardware is sponsoring the movie.

We’re so excited to partner with @HallmarkChannel for their all-new holiday movie, A Dickens of a Holiday!, premiering Dec 10 at 8/9c. Check out our beautiful Ace Hardware tree lot, during the premiere. #CountdowntoChristmas #AceHardware #TheHelpfulPlace https://t.co/kYdrLaEHvr — Ace Hardware (@AceHardware) December 7, 2021

The movie is directed by Paul Ziller.

Meet the Cast

The synopsis reads: “To make the 100th anniversary of her hometown’s Victorian festival a success, Cassie invites action movie star and former high school classmate Jake to play Scrooge in ‘A Christmas Carol.'”

Brooke D’Orsay is Cassie. Her credits include “Beverly Hills Wedding,” “A Godwink Christmas: Second Chance, First Love,” “Grace and Frankie,” “Nostalgic Christmas,” “Christmas in Love,” “Miss Christmas,” “Royal Pains” (Paige Collins for 73 episodes), “Two and a Half Men” (Kate/Robin), “June in January,” “Drop Dead Diva” (Deb), “How to Fall in Love,” “The Boy Who Cried Werewolf,” “Gary Unmarried” (Sasha), “6Teen” (Caitlin for 90 episodes), “Happy Hour” (Heather), “Five Year Plan,” “Ace Lightning,” and more.

She was the “Nestea Girl” in Nestea’s long-running Plunge commercial.

Kristoffer Polaha is Jake. He recently played a main character in “Wonder Woman 1984” and will be portraying Wyatt in “Jurassic World: Dominion.” His other credits include “Mystery 101” (Travis Burke), “Condor” (Sam), “Little Fires Everywhere” (courthouse reporter), “Day 37,” “Double Holiday,” “Beneath the Leaves,” “Small Town Christmas,” “Get Shorty” (Jeffrey), “Castle” (Caleb), “Dater’s Handbook,” “Backstrom” (Peter), “Stalker,” “Made in Jersey” (Nolan), “Ringer” (Henry Butler), “Life Unexpected” (Nate Bazile), “Mad Men” (Carlton Hanson), “Valentine” (Danny Valentine), “Miss Guided” (Tim), “North Shore” (Jason), and more.

Also starring are:

Max Archibald (Brandon)

Chad Willett (Craig)

Nathan Lynn (Ben)

Greg Rogers (Mayor Givens)

Cheyenne Rouleau (Leah)

Jovanna Burke (Allison)

Camille Sullivan (Marilyn)

Robert Leaf (Ray)

Cheryl Swan (Nancy)

Lauren Robek (Denise)

Laura Yenga (Millie)

Anthony Demare (Thomas)

Eric Pollins (Andy)

Neetu Garcha (TV Interviewer)

Todd Matthews (Robert)

Nevin Burkholder (Hank)

Dave Santana (Nathan)

