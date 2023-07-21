Where Was ‘A Lifelong Love’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ newest film, “A Lifelong Love,” premieres on Friday, July 21, at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. The movie stars Andrea Brooks and Patch May. Read on to learn all about where it was filmed and behind-the-scenes stories from the cast.

‘A Lifelong Love’ Was Filmed in the Winnipeg, Canada, Region

The new Hallmark Movies and Mysteries feature was filmed in Winnipeg, according to a social media post made by Brooks, where she tagged her co-star, Lexi Lewis, and director Nicholas Humphries. She made the post on April 18, after they had finished filming.

Brooks also told TV Goodness in an interview that the movie was filmed in Winnipeg in March and April. She said that even though it was springtime, “there were freak snowstorms” while they were filming.

“I did not know that we were gonna be in the middle of a complete whiteout to the point where one day we had to stop shooting at lunch because it got so dangerous to be on the road,” she recalled. “So that was an adventure, but so fun.”

This was the first time she filmed a movie in Winnipeg, she added.

“I had to go out there with 10 extra plane tickets because I had to fly out childcare and my baby and all this stuff,” she said, noting that she started filming three months after giving birth. “It was a lot of coordination, but it ended up being one of my favorite movie experiences ever.”

Back in June, Brooks took to Instagram to announce the movie’s premiere. This is the second movie she has filmed with Patch May. The first was “The Wedding Fix.”

She also expressed how much fun she had filming and rehearsing with May.

Brooks tagged herself in Selkirk, Manitoba in this Instagram picture.

She told TV Goodness that one of her favorite scenes was filmed on a couch with May.

“I think these were some of our more touching moments where Ryan’s opening up and, and they’re kind of confronting their histories and sadness,” she said.

Brooks also shared highlight reels on Instagram about her time on set.

Executive producer Lexi Lewis posted a crew shot when they wrapped filming on April 22.

Lewis wrote: “Very grateful for this hard working, talented, creative, and hilarious group of people.🎬🎬🎬”

Meet the Cast of ‘A Lifelong Love’

Hallmark’s synopsis reads:

After aspiring poet Annika (Brooks) and her ex-boyfriend Ryan (May), a street photographer, have their respective book pitches rejected, they are given another, more captivating and financially viable task: document the voyage of Abe (Tom Young, “We Wish You a Married Christmas”), Annika’s grandpa, as he attempts to find his old flame, Ruth Barlowe (Brenda Gorlick, “Pumpkin Everything”). With the search for Ruth underway, Annika finds it difficult to suspend her perfectionist tendencies and create accelerated/off-the-cuff poetry. And her inability to adapt puts both their publication prospect and her growing feelings for Ryan in jeopardy. With so much at stake, Annika must learn to embrace this new challenge, even if it means abandoning her old, comfortable habits.

Andrea Brooks is Annika in the movie. According to her bio, at the age of 15 she tried out for the Disney movie “Ice Princess.” She didn’t get the part, but she did find an gent in the process. Later, she studied at the University of British Columbia, getting a bachelor’s and a master’s degree.

Brooks has over 15 projects for the Hallmark Channel, including “Romance to the Rescue” alongside Marcus Rosner, the “Christmas Cookie Matchup,” and her series regular role on “When Calls the Heart” as Faith. Additionally, she has made guest appearances on several popular TV series, including “So Help Me Todd,” “Supernatural,” “iZombie,” “Bates Motel,” and “The Flash.”

Patch May stars as Ryan in the film. According to his bio, he’s an Australian actor who began his career in Australia but now works out of Vancouver, Canada. He took on roles in notable Australian productions, such as Seven Network’s “A Place to Call Home” and “Home and Away.” Additionally, he had a recurring role in the Australia comedy series “Ronny Chieng International Student,” which also aired on The Comedy Channel in the United States. May will have the lead role in the upcoming movie “Summer at Charlotte’s.” As for Hallmark, he’s also starred in “Gingerbread Miracle” and “A Very Merry Bridesmaid.”

Also starring in the movie, according to Hallmark’s press release, are:

Tom Young (Abe)

Averie Peters (Ellie)

Michael Strickland (Rory)

Brenda Gorlick (The Ruth)

Solange Sookram (Tia)

Judith Harper (Ruth #1)

Rachael McLaren (Ruth #2)

Dutchess Cayetano (Luisa)

John B. Lowe (Gilly)

Elena Anciro (Mrs. Duffy)

Benjamin Krawchuk (Young Abe)

Colleen Furlan (Young Ruth)

