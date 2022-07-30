Where Was ‘A Splash of Love’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “A Splash of Love” premieres on Saturday, July 30, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Rhiannon Fish and Benjamin Hollingsworth. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and the cast involved.

‘A Splash of Love’ Was Filmed in Canada

“A Splash of Love” is Hallmark’s newest romantic movie of the summer and includes some seriously breathtaking shots from the filming crew.

According to director Heather Hawthorn-Doyle’s Instagram post featuring a quaint take-out restaurant (embedded below), it was filmed in the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District of British Columbia. The restaurant, called MOUNTAIN woMAN, is located in Britannia Beach, within the regional district.

It makes sense that this movie was shot there since the events happen in the “Pacific Northwest” according to Hallmark’s synopsis. The movie is about a PhD student wanting to learn more about the whales of this specific region.

The Squamish-Lillooet Regional District of British Columbia contains four municipalities: Lillooet, Pemberton, Whistler, and Squamish. You’ll probably be more familiar with Whistler since this is where the 2010 Olympics were held.

This region of Canada is absolutely breathtaking! Situated right in the Rocky Mountains, the district was home to stunning shots that Hawthorn-Doyle shared on social media. Her Instagram indicated that she spent many hours surveying locations to shoot the movie, and truly enjoyed the experience.

She was quick to share filming locations on Instagram as well, once the movie started shooting.

Hawthorn-Doyle is known for Hallmark movies such as “Romance to the Rescue” and two “Godwink” Christmas movies.

She continued working on the movie at the beginning of the month, remixing some audio for the feature, she shared in the post below.

She said that she is “incredibly proud” of this movie.

She wrote in the post above, “A week Saturday this movie that I’m incredibly proud of comes out! A love story not just between @rhiannonmfish and @hollingsworthb … from the beginning I wanted it to also be a love story to the Pacific Northwest and our beautiful scenery. Plus it was written as a love letter to whales, specifically orcas.”

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis for the movie reads: “A PhD student expands her studies to include the whales of the Pacific Northwest. There she meets a whale watching tour guide and they soon find themselves bonding over more than just Orcas”

Rhiannon Fish (“The 100,” “Journey of My Heart”) plays Chloe. She shared a picture on Instagram that hinted at the movie back in April, while she was filming. Someone even commented that they had seen the sign on the set!

She also shared the movie trailer with the caption “Saturday July 30th 🖤🤍” — black and white hearts, probably for the orcas!

Rhiannon Marie Fish is a Canadian-Australian actress. Her first part on screen was as Lisa Jeffries in the TV soap opera “Neighbours.” She was later picked to play Rocky on the Australian Disney Channel show “As the Bell Rings.”

Ben is played by Canadian actor Benjamin Hollingsworth. Hollingsworth is known for shows such as “Virgin River,” “Code Black,” and “A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love.”

He married Nila Myers in 2012. The couple has three children.

He recently shared on Instagram that “Virgin River” had made it to number one on Netflix once again, and he was super happy to share the news.

In the photo below, he shared how proud he is to be a dad.

He also shared some behind-the-scenes moments with his fans about the Hallmark movie.

“Some days all you need to do is stand there and try not to distract from the background,” he wrote in the post below.

The movie also stars: Brad Abramenko, Madeline Kelders, Sean Yves Lessard, Kamantha Naidoo, Laura Soltis and Juliana Wimbles.

