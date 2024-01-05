Actor Christian Oliver Dies With Young Daughters in Plane Crash

Actor Christian Oliver has died in a plane crash in the Caribbean, according to Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, which reported the tragedy via Facebook on January 4, 2024. The actor, who was 51, was known to many Hallmark fans for his wide variety of roles including his latest, Great American Family‘s 2022 rom-com “English Estate.”

Among his many projects, Oliver also appeared in the 1995 comedy “The Baby-Sitters Club,” 2008’s “Speed Racer,” and 26 episodes of “Saved By the Bell: The New Class,” per IMDb.

Born in Germany as Christian Klepser, according to Us Weekly, Oliver, and his two daughters — Annik, 12, and Madita, 10 — died in the crash off the island of Bequia. Pilot Robert Sachs, who owned the plane, also died, per People.

On New Year’s Day, Oliver posted an Instagram photo from a tropical location and wrote, “Greetings from somewhere in paradise! To community and love …2024 her we come !”

Here’s what you need to know:

Christian Oliver & His Daughters Were Heading to St. Lucia When Their Plane Crashed

According to the statement released by local authorities, Oliver and his daughters were passengers in a “small, one engine aircraft” heading for St. Lucia.

“Moments after taking off, the aircraft experienced difficulties and plummeted into the ocean,” the statement said. “Fishermen and divers from Paget Farm went to the scene of the incident in their boats to render assistance. The SVG Coast Guard was informed and quickly traveled to Paget Farm, Bequia, to lead in the rescue efforts.”

All four bodies were recovered from the aircraft or water by Coast Guard personnel, authorities said, and were “later pronounced deceased by a medical practitioner.”

Deadline reported that the last communication from the plane was when “the pilot radioed the tower shortly after takeoff reporting he was experiencing trouble and was turning back.”

Oliver shared his daughters with his ex-wife, journalist Jessica Munoz, according to the Daily Mail. They divorced in 2021.

Hollywood Friends Share Tributes to Christian Oliver

Tributes have begun to pour in from fans and colleagues, including actress Bai Ling, who wrote on Instagram that she was scheduled for a final day of filming with Oliver on January 6 for their upcoming movie, “Forever Hold Your Peace.”

“I cried cried , it was our first and last film together, I loved working with him so much,” she wrote.

Director Nick Lyon posted on Instagram on January 4 that “Forever Hold Your Peace” was their fifth movie together.

He wrote, “@christianoliverofficial and me produced this one, and this is our last day of filming! We talked about producing a film together for years and finally did it! Thank you for being a great colleague, actor and friend”

Hollywood casting director Ivy Isenberg tweeted, “I am heartbroken to hear about the death of my friend, the talented #ChristianOliver and his two daughters. My heart goes out to their mother Jessica. There are no words at a time like this. 💔”

Producer David Michael Latte, best known for the “Sharknado” movie franchise, tweeted, “We met 10 years ago and made four amazing films together. You always elevated each project. But every time we met socially it was always about family and your wonderful little girls. Profound loss. #RIP #ChristianOliver”