Hallmark’s Alexa & Carlos PenaVega Expecting Another Child

Real-life Hallmark couple Alexa and Carlos PenaVega just revealed they’re expecting their fourth child. They announced the news in a joint Instagram post on November 18, 2023, with two photos revealing Alexa’s baby bump.

The couple, who starred in September’s “Never Too Late to Celebrate,” wrote, “Thank God we love adventures 😍😍😍 Oh baby here we come! Número cuatro! 🎉”

Here’s what you need to know:

Alexa & Carlos PenaVega Are Raising an Adventurous Family

Alexa, 35, and Carlos, 34, were both child actors. She starred in the popular “Spy Kids” family mystery movies and he was part of the Nickelodeon boy band comedy “Big Time Rush.”

The PenaVegas married in 2014, according to Us Weekly. They have three kids — sons Ocean, 6, and Kingston, 4, and daughter Rio, 2. The couple did not reveal when their fourth child is due.

Shortly after the couple made their pregnancy news official on Instagram, Alexa shared several Instagram Stories in which she was shopping with little Rio at the Babylist showroom in Beverly Hills, California.

“Hey everybody, I’m so excited because we literally just announced that we’re pregnant,” Alexa beamed in one of her Instagram Story videos.

While looking at everything from high chairs to bottles, she quipped, “I can’t believe we’re doing this again!”

The PenaVegas permanently moved from Los Angeles to Maui in 2017, according to People, settling in the historic town of Lahaina. Fortunately, the family was away when forest fires ripped through the area in August. They were relieved and surprised to find their home intact when they returned, but have been vocal about funding and help still needed for the community there.

Since early 2022, the family has also lived part-time on a catamaran they bought in Florida and occasionally document their adventures on their YouTube channel.

During an October 2022 appearance on the “TODAY Show,” Alexa said, “We currently live on a boat with three kids. It sounds crazy, but it’s so much fun.”

Famous Friends Celebrate Alexa & Carlos PenaVegas’ Pregnancy News

The PenaVegas’ announcement drew lots of celebratory comments from famous friends.

Prolific Hallmark director Ron Oliver wrote on the couple’s post, “Well, at least we’re not filming right now thank goodness”

Alexa replied, “bahahahha. We are going to have to find some bigger purses and coats To hide this bump for our next movie. 🤣 I know it’s your FAVORITE 😂😂😂”

But some fans took offense to Oliver’s comment, including one who wrote, “even if you were filming, doesn’t it seem appropriate to allow women to have babies whenever they want?”

Oliver eventually addressed the complaints by writing, “you perhaps are unaware that our first Picture Perfect Mystery movie was filmed while my darling Alexa was with child and we had to use shopping bags and purses and big coats to hide that fact. it was actually a lot of fun. but thank you for taking it so seriously.”

Other celebrities who commented on the couple’s post included actress Rumer Willis, who wrote, “Oh my goodness yes!!!”

Former “American Idol” winner Jordin Sparks, who starred in the 2021 Hallmark movie “A Christmas Treasure,” wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS!!! 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍”