Alexa PenaVega Reveals Future of ‘Picture Perfect Mysteries’

Alexa and Carlo PenaVega have their own mystery series on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries called “Picture Perfect Mysteries.” But will there be another installment in the series any time soon? Alexa PenaVega recently answered the question on Instagram.

She Said the Mystery Series Is Over & They Aren’t Making Another Movie

When a fan asked if there are any more mystery movies in the making, Alexa PenaVega replied on her Instagram story: “Sadly, no. The mysteries have come to an end. But it was so much fun, such a good run, and we’re really proud of what we made.”

Their last movie, “Picture Perfect Mysteries: Exit Stage Death,” premiered in October 2020. They had finished filming the movie in March 2020 just before shutdowns began due to the pandemic. There were three installments in the movie series total. The first movie was simply called “Picture Perfect Mysteries.” The second was called “Picture Perfect Mysteries: Dead over Diamonds.”

She Answered Other Questions in Her Q&A Also

While she only briefly spoke about her mystery movie series, PenaVega did answer other questions from followers during her Instagram story Q&A.

When she was asked how Kingston’s finger was healing, she said: “This is gonna sound absolutely crazy, but it’s literally growing back. His finger is growing back. … I’m not even kidding. I’m going to have to show you a before-and-after.”

Part of her son Kingston’s finger was severed in an accident in October. She wrote on her Instagram story at the time (which has since expired and been deleted):

Friday night was rough. :( While getting the kids ready for bed I shut Kingston’s fingers in the hinge of the bathroom door. 😭😭 HIs first finger is bruised and a little bloody…but his middle finger took the brunt of it and was severed from the first knuckle near the tip. It was the most tramautic thing we’ve had to go through as a family. The mom guilt and shame was really hard to get through. But thank God for prayer and for the sweet little bruiser Kingston is. Carlos was amazing and swooped in like Superman to take care of our family. It took a minute for all of us to process what happened. If anything it made us all love each other even more and humbled us completely. Thankfully, Kingston is already doing flips like nothing happened. 🤣❤️ Gosh I love my babies!

Someone else asked what happened with their boat situation.

She said, “OK, we bought a boat. We’re in the middle of a refit. We still have our house in Hawaii, but we just, we’ve always loved sailing adventures we’ve been following sailing Zitara and La Vagabon for years. So we decided to do it!”

When asked who was the last person she prayed for, she revealed that Ocean “had a little freak out earlier.”

“We prayed together,” she said. “It’s really good, too, when you introduce prayer after a freak out because it helps you … to stay calm…”

She added that whenever a kid has a temper tantrum, they pray together out loud. When someone asked what they do when their kid or toddler doesn’t want to pray, she said: “That’s the last thing my kid wants me to do when he’s freaking out… So I just have to keep praying.”

She also revealed that a new book they wrote is available for presale on Amazon now. It’s called “What if Love Is the Point?”

