Where Was ‘An Unexpected Christmas’ Filmed? See Cast Stories

The Hallmark Channel’s new movie, “An Unexpected Christmas,” premieres Friday, November 26 at 8 p.m. Eastern. It’s the second of two back-to-back new movies airing on Friday to celebrate Thanksgiving weekend. The movie stars Tyler Hynes and Bethany Joy Lenz. Read on to learn where the movie was filmed, see cast stories, and more.

‘An Unexpected Christmas’ Was Filmed in Canada

“An Unexpected Christmas” was filmed in Canada in September, producer Matt Brady told CT Insider. Brady is a native of Connecticut and produced the movie under his company MRB Productions. This is his first Hallmark Christmas movie.

He said that when they filmed in September, it was about 90 degrees Fahrenheit on some days and on another day they had a “torrential, hurricane-level rainstorm when we were filming outside.”

One of the locations where they filmed was Vancouver, based on a photo shared by Lenz during filming.

She labeled this next one, “Early Christmas Day 3.”

Brady told CT Insider that the movie strays a bit from Hallmark’s formula because it’s more from a man’s perspective and it has a same-sex couple among the co-stars.

“That was really exciting for me to be part of something that’s got diversity and inclusion,” he said.

Here’s a photo Hynes shared on his Instagram Story during filming.

Hallmark star Paul Campbell wrote the movie, Brady said. They spent about three years developing the movie and then had only about a month to shoot it.

Hynes also shared a look at the Christmas decorations on set in one of his Instagram stories.

He also shared this video of Lenz in front of a Christmas tree during filming.

Lenz shared some photos on Instagram too.

Hallmark's AN UNEXPECTED CHRISTMAS, starring Bethany Joy Lenz and Tyler Hynes. 📸 https://t.co/dvNoUXa1y0 pic.twitter.com/mQVrZMGnpE — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 9, 2021

Meet the Cast

The synopsis reads: “A writer convinces his ex-girlfriend to pose as a couple for Christmas.”

Tyler Hynes is Jamie. His many other credits include “Roadhouse Romance” (which just premiered this fall), “Sweet Carolina,” “It Was Always You,” “Letterkenny” (Dierks), “On the 12th Date of Christmas,” “Hotwired in Suburbia,” “Wedding March 5,” “The Mistletoe Secret,” “Winter in Vail,” “UnREAL” (Billy), “Deadly Double Cross,” “19-2” (Vince), “Saving Hope” (Luke), “Heartland,” “Warehouse 13” (Joshua), “The Firm” (Patrick,) “Valemont” (Gabriel), “15/Love” (Nate), “Amazon” (Will), and more.

He’s received quite a few awards,

Bethany Joy Lenz is Emily. Her many credits include “Five Star Christmas” (her Christmas movie for Hallmark last year), “Blindfire,” “Just My Type,” “A Valentine’s Match,” “Pearson” (Keri), “Bottled with Love,” “Poinsettias for Christmas,” “Royal Matchmaker,” “Colony” (Morgan), “Agents of SHIELD,” “The Christmas Secret,” “Dexter” (Cassie), “One Tree Hill” (Haley James for 187 episodes), “Guiding Light” (Michelle Bauer for 49 episodes), and more. She’s currently filming “So Cold the River,” according to IMDb.

According to IMDb, she once said that she really doesn’t like to party. “I don’t party. I’m a total homebody. I like hanging out with my cat and I’ve actually been known to stay home and knit,” she said.

While she was filming, she said she loved being back on set.

She’s an active supporter of the international human rights organization, Love146, IMDb reported.

Also starring are:

Alison Wandzura (Becca)

Lynda Boyd (Diane)

Paul McGillion (Tom)

Elan Ross Gibson (Grandma)

Logan McInnes (Scotty)

Jessica Garcie (Gina)

Morgana Wylie (Susie)

Tom Pickett (Daryl)

Brenda M. Crichlow (Governor Harris)

Michael Teigen (Dale)

Viva Lee (Santa Girl)

Mike Kus (Midway Vendor)

Gelsea Mae (Rissa)

Ali Karr (Danny)

Brent Zulyniak (Suit Guy)

