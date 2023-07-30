Andrea Brooks Reveals How She Hid Baby Bump During ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 10

If you’re watching Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart” season 10 premiere and think that Faith looks like she’s pregnant, you’re not wrong. Andrea Brooks was pregnant while she filmed season 10, and she recently revealed some of the steps they took to try to hide her pregnancy.

By the Time They Finished Filming, Brooks Was Nine Months Pregnant

In an interview with TV Fanatic, Brooks revealed that she was nine months pregnant by the time they finished filming. They got pretty creative hiding her pregnancy.

“I do carry a lot of very strange props,” Brooks recalled. ” do have my doctor’s bag getting bigger as we are shooting to allocate for my growing belly. So all my memories of this season are just how am I going to hide my belly? That’s just all I remember.”

She joked that she’s excited that when she films season 11, she’ll “have a waist again.”

Brooks shared a video on Instagram showing how her baby bump grew during the filming of season 10.

Brooks said the same costume designer, Barbara, who helped her when she was pregnant during season 7 also helped her for season 10.

“She’s so good with angles and cut clothing in ways I had never thought about,” Brooks added. “And it’s to the point where I was joking with her; I was like, I think we should do a YouTube interview together where we discussed everything we did costume-wise because it was brilliant. She really has so many fantastic ideas for covering a pregnancy.”

Brooks Auditioned for Multiple Roles Before Being Cast as Faith

In an interview with TV Goodness, Brooks recalled that when she joined the show in season 2, she had worked really hard to join the cast because she wanted to be on a period show.

“I remember talking to my agent that I wanted to do a period show,” she said. “…I auditioned twice for different characters and I knew they liked me. I knew I was close to getting both of those roles. And we were told ‘Hang in there, something will come along,’ and lo and behold it happened and I’m so grateful.”

She said that at first, she was supposed to just start in a few episodes, but her character has stayed on the show ever since.

“Never in a million years did I think I would be on this incredible journey for this wild ride,” she said. “It’s just so rare that a show even goes 10 seasons and to be asked back and to be a part of it for this long has just been so fun.”

“When Calls the Heart” premieres on Sunday, July 30. The series is already filming season 11 for 2024. While many shows are on pause due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, “When Calls the Heart” was able to get a waiver to continue filming.

Deadline reported that the series was awarded an interim agreement by SAG-AFTRA.

SAG-AFTRA National Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland told Deadline that while there’s a lot of complexity involved in who gets an exemption, the interim agreement tends to follow the terms of the last counter-offer that SAG-AFTRA gave to the AMPTP.

READ NEXT: Watch Deleted Scenes from ‘Three Wise Men & a Baby’