Where Was ‘Boyfriends of Christmas Past’ Filmed? See Cast Stories

Hallmark’s newest Christmas movie, “Boyfriends of Christmas Past,” premieres Saturday, October 23 at 8 p.m. Eastern. The movie stars Catherine Haena Kim, Raymond Ablack, and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and the cast who are bringing the newest holiday special to life.

‘Boyfriends of Christmas Past’ Was Filmed in Canada

“Boyfriends of Christmas Past” was filmed in Canada, including in Ottawa, Ontario, Ottawa Film Office shared.

Ottawa Film Office revealed in August that some scenes were filmed at Stella Luna, a gelato cafe that was also featured in Hallmark’s “Double Holiday” and Lifetime’s “Was I Really Kidnapped?”

This late-night photo shows on-set makeup being applied for an evening scene.

Production wrapped in mid-August. McLaren shared photos from behind-the-scenes when the movie wrapped.

Van Ferderber shared these photos after filming wrapped.

He wrote, “What an adventure! Worked on my first feature film! Had the pleasure of meeting and working with the talented, kind hearted and incredible @angryappa along with the most amazing team of artists ever! Nothing but LOVE for everyone on this project! Can’t wait to work with everyone again! Ok, see you!”

McLaren replied, “🔥🔥🔥 fire working with you brother! We shall do it again sometime! 🤙”

Karn Kalra also shared a series of photos after filming wrapped.

Ish Morris wrote: “It was truly an honour to be a part of this one. Had a blast working with these fine gentlemen and the lovely @catherinehkim.”

When filming began in early August he wrote, “First week on a new project! Feeling fortunate to be working with such a great group a humans. 🎥”

When Paul Sun-Hyung Lee finished filming, he wrote: “Ottawa, you’ve been an absolute blast. I had an incredible week working with fantastic people on a movie that will make a bigger difference than most people will first suspect. Thanks to all the new friends I’ve made for your energy, passion, kindness and heart!”

Meet the Cast

The movie’s synopsis reads: “Leading up to Christmas, marketing executive, Lauren, is visited by the ghosts of four ex boyfriends. She must learn to open her heart or risk losing her best friend, Nate.”

Catherine Haena Kim is Lauren. Her first big-screen credit was starring opposite Matthew McConaughey in “Ghosts of Girlfriends Past,” which has a similar theme to “Boyfriends of Christmas Past.” This year she’s also starring in “Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion.” Her many credits include “Good Trouble” (Nicolette), “Under My Skin,” “FBI” (Emily Ryder), “Ballers” (Kate), “Major Crimes,” “Lessons in Breaking Up,” “Hawaii Five-O,” “The Millers,” “Mistresses” (Anna Choi), and more.

In March 2020, she filmed a video for “Wash the Hate.”

“And, in the absence of people living in ignorant, dangerous, mindless, and heartless ways, the earth began to heal.” – Kitty O’Meara 🌎❤️#washthehate #inthistogether #flattenthecurve @WashTheHate pic.twitter.com/W4HaGRlEUu — Catherine Haena Kim (@catherinehkim) March 24, 2020

In the video, Kim spoke out against COVID-related discrimination against Asian Americans. She told Forbes that a friend of hers was targeted while in line at Whole Foods. She said two grown men started shouting at her friend that she should die and security had to escort them out. Hearing what happened motivated her to be more outspoken against hate.

Raymond Ablack is Nate. His credits include “Maid” (Nate), “The Wedding Ring,” “Ginny & Georgia” (Joe), “Nurses” (Kabir), “The Broken Hearts Gallery,” “Burden of Truth” (Sunil), “Shadowhunters” (Raj), “Teenagers” (Gabriel), “Narcos” (Stoddard), “Orphan Black” (Raj), “Defiance” (Samir), “Degrassi: The Next Generation” (Sav), and more.

Ablack’s career started when he was Young Simba in “The Lion King” at Princess of Wales Theatre. He’s also involved in charity working, including building schools.

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee is Leo. His many credits include “Kim’s Convenience” (Appa), “Abby Hatcher, Fuzzly Catcher” (voice of Chef Jeff), “Private Eyes,” “Heart of the Holidays,” “The Mandalorian” (Capt. Carson Teva), “Kitty Mamas,” “22 Chaser,” “Shoot the Messenger” (Marty Chen), “Almost Heroes,” “Degrassi: The Next Generation” (Juan Tong), “Alphas,” “The Dealership,” “P2,” “Train 48” (Randy Ko in 272 episodes), and more.

Lee was awarded Best Actor in a Comedy Series three times by the Canadian Screen Award for his role in “Kim’s Convenience.”

Susan Hanson is Yong. Her credits include “A Million Little Things,” “Woke,” “Arrow,” “The Man in the High Castle,” and more.

Jordan Kronis is Tyler. His credits include “The Christmas Spirit” (in 2022), “The Hardy Boys,” “Murdoch Mysteries,” “Taken” (TV series as Oliver at 15), “Go Fish,” and more.

Karn Kalra is Jake. His credits include “The Hot Zone: Anthrax” (2021), “The Clue to Love,” “Green Book,” “The Dictator’s Playbook” (as Saddam Hussein), and more.

Jon McLaren is Logan. This year he’s also starring in two other Christmas movies: “The Great Christmas Switch” and “Sweet as Maple Syrup.” His credits also include “Gutshot,” “Frankie Drake Mysteries,” “Double Holiday,” “Mistletoe & Menorahs,” “Winter Castle,” “21 Thunder,” “Heartland” (Jesse), and more.

Ish Morris is Henry. His credits include “UnPerfect Christmas Wish” (another Christmas movie coming out in 2021), “Good Witch” as Parker Jordan, “Evil Stepmother,” “Baby, It’s Cold Inside,” “Fit for a Prince,” “The Evil Twin,” “The Christmas Chronicles,” “Killjoys” (Weej), “Riftworld Chronicles” (Khaleesh), “Baxter” (Mr. Fellini), “Soul” (Malcolm), and more.

Also starring are:

Jenna Katz (Suzi)

Shannon McDonough (Alice)

Graham Parkhurst (Todd)

Matthew Rossi (John)

Alys Crocker (Lily)

Matthew Stefiuk (Aaron)

Emily Tinglin (Jen)

Justin Methé (Max)

Seher Khot (Divya)

Cameron Anderson (Delivery Person)

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Christmas 2021 Lineup of Movies