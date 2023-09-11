Driver Crashes Into Tamera Mowry-Housley’s Family Business

Longtime Hallmark actress Tamera Mowry-Housley and her family are feeling grateful that no one was hurt in an overnight hit-and-run at the Napa, California, wine bar they own and run.

The star’s husband, Adam Housley, took to social media on September 10, 2023, to reveal that the bar’s deck and seating area for patrons, located just outside the front door of their long-running business, Housley Napa Valley, was completely demolished in the middle of the night by a drunk driver.

In an Instagram post on his personal account, Housley thanked the Napa Police Department for their swift action and for catching the driver, and vowed that their family will rebuild “immediately.” Here’s what you need to know:

Tamera Mowry-Housley Says She’s ‘Praying for the Drunk Driver’

In an Instagram post with photos of the couple’s kids — son Aden, 10, and daughter Ariah, 8 — looking at the damage, Housley said the destroyed parklet, with built-in benches and tables for guests, likely protected their actual building from being plowed into by the driver. And had the accident happened during the daytime, Housley said he believes there would have been far more wreckage to cars parked out front and possible injuries.

“Drinking and driving don’t mix,” he wrote. “Thankfully this hit and run driver was caught and we will rebuild.”

Housley added that the driver’s “tire tracks show he was going straight for our front door in the middle of the night,” but the deck likely kept him from plowing into the building. He thanked the community, including local police sheriff Oscar Ortiz, for pitching in to help after the accident.

In the comment section of the post, Mowry-Housley wrote, “What the devil meant for evil. God will turn it around for his Glory. I’m even praying for the drunk driver as we speak. That he gets delivered and set free from alcohol. The way your friends and the community showed up was amazing.”

According to police records reviewed by Heavy, multiple people were arrested and booked in Napa County for driving under the influence on the night of the crash, so it’s not yet clear which person is responsible for the accident.

How Tamera Mowry-Housley Wound Up in Wine Country

According to the wine bar’s website, Housley was “born and raised in wine country, growing up with a vineyard in his front yard.” After harvesting a vineyard for two decades, his family established Housleys Century Oak Winery in 2000 and quickly found success creating “award-winning wines at affordable prices.” The winery has won over 200 medals for its wines.

After playing college and professional baseball, a 20-year career in TV news and getting married in 2011, Housley returned home to Napa with his wife to get back into his family’s business.

Though Mowry-Housley has had a thriving acting and TV hosting career since she was a teen, including the upcoming Hallmark movie “Haunted Harmony Mysteries: Murder in G Major” on September 22, she has loved helping to run their tasting room and deck at Housley Napa Valley. She is credited with styling the space, and can often be seen behind the counter popping cokrs and pouring wine when she’s not away filming.

“Tamera insists Napa Valley is her favorite place on earth,” their website says, “and she loves being involved in the wine industry.”

In the summer of 2021, according to Architectural Digest, the couple expanded their business offerings to include the coffee bar Barnhouse Napa Brews, which also serves local beers and wines, located just a few doors down from Housley.

In December, Mowry-Housley told KTLA that she loves living full-time in Napa when she’s not acting.

““It’s heavenly,” she told entertainment reporter Sam Rubin. “I will tell you this as a foodie. It is the best place to live. There are lots of amazing gardens, farm-to-table cuisine, and of course, there are amazing vineyards everywhere you turn around.”