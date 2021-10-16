Catherine Bell of ‘Good Witch’ Is Starring in a New Movie

Fans of Hallmark’s “Good Witch” series will be excited to learn that Catherine Bell is starring in a new movie. But this movie won’t be airing on The Hallmark Channel. It’s currently being filmed for Lifetime, Bell revealed on social media.

She’s Just Started Filming a Movie Airing on Lifetime

Bell asked her followers on social media to guess who she was filming a movie for, after revealing that she had to leave early in the morning to fly to Canada for a new production. She shared a series of hints on her Instagram story.

One of her followers quickly guessed that she was filming a Hallmark movie, but she said she was not. “Not Hallmark this time,” she shared.

Another follower joked about how early she was awake, writing: “If you had any sense, back to bed.” Bell wrote, “Oh I wish!”

One of her followers finally guessed “Lifetime movie” and she shared on her Instagram story that the guess was correct.

When she was in a production studio, she shared a poster for a movie that Erin Krakow had done years before and wrote, “Look who I found in the hall of the production office! @ErinKrakow”

The poster was for “A Cookie Cutter Christmas” from 2014 that aired on The Hallmark Channel. This might be a hint that the same company that produced Krakow’s movie is now producing Bell’s movie for Lifetime.

The movie was produced by Johnson Production Group and Annuit Coeptis Entertainment II. Johnson Production Group has a number of movies currently listed on IMDb as being announced, in pre-production, or filming, including “A Suburban Affair,” “Fugitive Brides,” “I Do,” “Caught in His Web,” and “Psycho Swim Instructor.” Annuit Coeptis Entertainment II doesn’t have any listed on IMDb since 2018. However, this doesn’t mean that one of the movies listed is the one that Bell is working on.

In 2020, in addition to “Good Witch,” Bell starred in Hallmark’s “Meet Me at Christmas” with Mark Bellamy and Luke Bilyk. She’s also starred in “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “A Summer to Remember,” “Christmas in the Air,” “High-Rise Rescue,” “Home for Christmas Day,” “The Do-Over,” “The Bandit Hound,” “Army Wives” (Denise), “The Triangle,” “JAG” (Sarah), “Bruce Almighty,” and more.

The final episode of “Good Witch” aired in July. In a Facebook Live discussion, James Denton (who plays Sam) and Bell answered fan questions about the series. According to Bell and Denton, two different endings were filmed for the final episode. The cast and crew did not know that the series was going to be canceled, but they had an ending planned that wrapped everything up nicely without any cliffhangers just in case it was needed.

“We did two versions,” Bell said. “…We didn’t know we were not coming back, but there were two options. I guess they do that sometimes.”

When the cancelation was announced, Randy Pope, SVP of programming and development, said in a statement:

‘Good Witch’ has enchanted viewers for over a decade with eight original movies, in addition to the seven-season series. We thank our leads whose chemistry and talent made ‘Good Witch’ such a beloved and uniquely special viewing experience: Catherine Bell, who has brought the inimitable Cassie Nightingale to life for 13 years, and James Denton, who as Dr. Sam Radford has added so much charm and humor to the series. We also extend our gratitude and thanks to the entire cast and crew for their dedication and hard work.

When Heavy asked The Hallmark Channel if there was a chance they might air another “Good Witch” movie one day, Hallmark told Heavy:

We have no immediate plans for another “Good Witch” movie. That said, Catherine Bell, James Denton, and Katherine Barrell, among others, are members of the Hallmark Channel family, and we are in discussions on future projects.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Christmas 2021 Lineup of Movies