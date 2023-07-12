Chad Michael Murray & His Wife Have Made an Announcement

Hallmark actor Chad Michael Murray just revealed big news that has his fans quite excited. Murray is known by many fans for his time on “One Tree Hill” and from Hallmark movies such as “Sand Dollar Cove” and “Love in Winterland.” He has indicated he would love to do more Hallmark projects, and his IMDb page reveals he has kept busy with other acting gigs outside of the network as well. It turns out, Murray has been working on a big project in his real life too.

Here’s what you need to know:

Chad Michael Murray & His Wife Sarah Roemer Are Expecting Another Child

On July 8, Murray took to his Instagram page to reveal the big news. “Baby #3 loading,” he wrote. The photo showed his wife, Sarah Roemer, looking extremely pregnant. She stood sideways and cradled her baby bump as she looked toward her husband and smiled. It was clear she was quite far along in her pregnancy, and perhaps due fairly soon. Murray also quipped, “Anyone know any gadgets for babies? It’s been a bit since we had one.”

Murray and Roemer met while filming a series titled “Chosen” in 2014, noted Us Weekly. In January 2015, Murray revealed he and Roemer had gotten married, and they were also already expecting their first child. Their son was born in May 2015, and they added their daughter in March 2017. As Today noted, the couple has never publicly shared the names of their son or daughter.

“Wow!!!! congrats!!!!! im so thrilled for you and also so happy you love your old phone. That’s awesome,” commented fellow former Hallmark entertainer Jen Lilly. The phone reference was a nod to Murray’s Instagram caption, where he apologized for the low quality of the photo and explained he still uses an iPhone 8, “becoz I love the button and won’t trade it away.” He joked, “Sometimes I see ppl staring at my phone with button envy and I get it.”

“Congratulations on both the baby and button man… well done,” added “The Challenge” host TJ Lavin.

As requested, quite a few supporters gave Murray suggestions on baby products or other resources that might prove to be valuable. Numerous followers also expressed their understanding of his iPhone situation with his love of the home button that has since been eliminated.

Murray Revealed Their 3rd Baby Is a Girl

The day after revealing the family’s big news, Murray shared another Instagram post with an additional tidbit. In a video set to the Louis Armstrong song “What a Wonderful World,” the Hallmark actor explained, “We travel this world as a little wolf pack- this baby’s been everywhere already and she’s not even on the outside yet.” While it seemed some fans missed the gender reveal tucked into Murray’s comment, others flooded the comments section of his post with excited congratulatory notes. The video compilation Murray shared included a number of photos showing Roemer at various times during this pregnancy, along with some of the family’s recent travels.

“ITS A GIRL oh my heart is exploding!!!” gushed one fan.

“Loved the video and I believe your daughter couldn’t have better parents,” added another.