Where Was ‘Christmas By Design’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest Countdown to Christmas movie, “Christmas By Design,” premieres on Friday, October 27, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Rebecca Dalton and Jonathan Keltz. Read on to see behind-the-scenes stories and learn all about where the movie was filmed.

‘Christmas By Design’ Was Filmed in Ontario, Canada

According to IMDb, “Christmas by Design” was filmed in Almonte, Ontario, Canada, including at the local Mississippi Valley Textile Museum. Ottawa Film Office revealed that it was shot back in 2022.

It's time to get cozy and get the hot cocoa ready – #CountdownToChristmas continues this weekend with 𝘾𝙝𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙢𝙖𝙨 𝙗𝙮 𝘿𝙚𝙨𝙞𝙜𝙣!🎄The movie, directed by @maxwellmcguire, was shot in Ottawa in 2022. https://t.co/EAyIhPEtLx — Ottawa Film Office (@OttawaFilmTV) October 24, 2023

(As an interesting side note, the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum hosted GHOST Canada in September for a paranormal workshop and two investigations, since the museum has been in use for more than 150 years, Inside Ottawa Valley reported.)

The movie is based on Jingle Jammies, a book by Robyn Neeley. In an interview with Tule Publishing, Neeley said she was thrilled when she learned Hallmark was making a movie based on her book.

“Seeing my character names next to the actors, I knew that my dream had just come true. I’ll never forget it!” Neeley shared.

Back in June, Dalton posted a series of pictures on her Instagram with some of her crew members, including director Maxwell McGuire.

“Now it’s time for a week of sleep and remember how to apply my own makeup and choose my own clothes. Thanks for the memories 💋🎬” she wrote.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “A fashion designer gets accepted into a Christmas challenge to create a new holiday-themed collection and not only finds the inspiration for her next line but decides to redesign her approach to what’s most important in life.”

Rebecca Dalton portrays Charlotte. According to her bio, she’s a Canadian actress whose credits include starring as Tara in season 2 of “Good Witch” (which she reprised in later seasons), “Total Frat Party,” “Spun Out,” “Rocky Road,” “A Perfect Christmas,” “The Santa Squad,” and more.

In July 2018, Dalton and IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe got engaged, IndyCar.com reported. Their connection goes way back, as they attended his high school prom together back in 2004. They reunited in 2015 after Hinchcliffe was in a life-threatening care crash. They were married in 2019.

Jonathan Keltz is Spencer in the movie. According to his bio, he is known for his role in The CW’s “Reign,” where he portrays Leith, a former kitchen worker who transforms into a war hero. Keltz also served as a producer and actor in the independent film “Acquainted.” He also had appearances on HBO’s “Entourage,” CTV/Hulu’s “Cardinal: Blackfly,” and starred in Hallmark movies including “Fit For A Prince,” “Once Upon A Prince,” and “Love at Look Lodge.” He also took on a producer role for the limited series “Nine Films About Technology” on FX. Most recently, he was in the TV series “Wilderness,” which debuted in September on Amazon Prime Video.

Also starring in the movie, according to Hallmark’s press release, are:

Joanna Douglas (Kristina)

Susan Hamann (Olivia)

Debra Hale (Deedee)

Adriana Vasquez (Margo)

Tim Progosh (Rick)

Scott Gibson (Roger)

If you miss the premiere, the movie will also air on these dates:

Saturday, October 28: 6/5c

Sunday, November 5: 2/1c

Wednesday, November 8: 10/9c

Friday, November 17: 12/11c

Sunday, November 26: 2a/1c

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Full Christmas Lineup for 2023