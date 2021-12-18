Where Was ‘Christmas for Keeps’ Filmed? See Locations & Cast Stories

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ new movie, “Christmas for Keeps” premieres on Saturday, December 18, at 10 p.m. Eastern. Encores will air throughout the season. The movie stars Christa B. Allen, Ryan Rottman, Ashley Newbrough, Marielle Scott, and Cardi Wong. Read on to learn all about where it was filmed and the cast involved.

‘Christmas for Keeps’ Was Filmed in Canada

“Christmas for Keeps” was filmed in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada, according to a listing by ACFC West. The movie was filmed starting October 4 and wrapped on October 25.

Wong said he had a lot of fun filming.

LOL I had so much fun with this cast. 😬 Can’t wait for everyone to see it. #christmasforkeeps https://t.co/dCZpSdsPhn — Cardi Wong (he/him) (@_CardiWong) December 17, 2021

He said he had a lot of behind-the-scenes moments that he’ll be sharing in the future.

To you, and yours. A wonderful Christmas Card(i) 💌 I have so many BTS photos I want to share from #christmasforkeeps DEC18th = Party time. @hallmarkmovie https://t.co/WChMapMu9e — Cardi Wong (he/him) (@_CardiWong) December 12, 2021

Newbrough told WNYPapers that Wong as amazing to work with and when his character was dressed up as Santa, he didn’t drop character even between takes.

Cardi (Wong), who played Noah, was also just an incredible sweetheart. He lives in Vancouver. He was so sweet. When we were shooting a scene where him and I were dressed up as Mr. and Mrs. Claus, there were a lot of extras who were kids. They’re super-young – they were like under the age of 10. A lot of them under the age of 8. And in between takes, he wouldn’t drop character from being Santa Claus, because he didn’t want to do that in front of the kids. And I thought that was amazing because, here I am, my wig is like super-tight, and I was holding it out. And there is Cardi, who’s still got the Santa Claus persona – even when the cameras aren’t rolling – all just to protect the kids and the magic of their Christmas, which I really admired about him. I thought that was incredibly endearing.

Newbrough shared a photo during filming in Vancouver. She said Scott, who is also in the movie, took the photo.

Scott shared photos from her trailer during filming in Vancouver.

Meet the Cast

The synopsis reads: “At Christmastime, a close-knit group of childhood friends return home after 10 years to take part in the celebration of life of their beloved high school teacher.”

Christa B. Allen is Avery. She’s best known for roles on “13 Going on 30” (young Jenna) and “Revenge” (Charlotte for 75 episodes.) She’s also going to be the voice of Jessica Jewel on “Adults Only.” Some of her other credits include “When Vows Break,” “Dead on Arrival,” “One of Us,” “The Valley,” “Baby Daddy” (Robyn,) “ER,” “CSI,” “Chasing a Dream,” “Cake” (Cake), and more.

Ryan Rottman is Ben. He stars in Riptide, which is in pre-production. His other credits include “Christmas in Wonderland,” “Sister of the Bride,” “Billionaire Boys Club,” “Guidance” (Kevin Ridley), “Diagnosis Delicious,” “Happyland” (Theodore), “The Lying Game” (Jordan for 10 episodes), “90210” from 2011-2012 (Shane), “Gigantic” (Joey for 18 episodes), and more.

Ashley Newbrough is Sarah. She’s filming “Saving Christmas Spirit” where she’ll portray Dr. Lucy Stewart. Her other credits include “A Merry Christmas Match,” “Christmas Love Letter,” “Flowers and Honey,” “Small Town Christmas,” “You May Now Kill the Bride,” “Mistresses” (Kyra), “Privileged” (Sage), “Rent-a Goalie” (Dallas), “The Best Years” (Sloane), “Radio Free Roscoe” (Audrey), and more.

She told Niagara Frontier Publications in an interview that she loves filming for Hallmark. “The great thing with Hallmark is you know the people are going to be amazing,” she said.

Marielle Scott is Mia. She plays Melanie in “Jess Plus None,” which is in post-production. Her credits also include “A Teacher” (Kathryn), “Immoral Compass,” she’s starred in seven episodes of the hit series “You” as Lucy, “Room 104,” “Lady Bird,” “Phine Wine,” and more.

Cardi Wong is Noah. He plays Jake in “Golden Delicious,” which is in post-production. His credits also include voice characters, along with “My Best Friend’s Bouquet,” “Blue Hour,” “A Sugar & Spice Holiday,” “Love on Harbor Island,” “Always and Forever Christmas,” “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” (Officer Yamato), “Flip That Romance,” “What We Once Were,” “Beyond,” “The Birthday Wish,” “Appetite for Love,” “Unleashing Mr. Darcy,” “All of My Heart,” and more.

Also starring are:

Everick Golding (James Massey)

Liza Huget (Lillian Massey)

Janet Kidder (Patricia Taylor)

Scott Harlow (Luke Taylor)

Conor Wylie (Chris Tillman)

Beau De Zwager (Huck Jones-Wong)

Oliver Hua (Hudson Jones-Wong)

Chantele Semilla-Regan (Kami)

Olivia Poon (Chloe)

Simon Hussey (Principal Carter)

Klarc Wilson (Michael Massey)

Meghan Gardiner (Jane)

John Prowse (Noel Brooks)

Aman Mann (Young Scrooge)

Tarun Keram (Karaoke Host)

Trae Maridadi (Teddy)

Francisca Dennis (Admissions Officer)

Stephanie Izsak (Patron #1)

Ragini Kapil (Patron #2)

Henry Mah (Patron #3)

