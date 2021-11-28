Where Was ‘Christmas in Tahoe’ Filmed? Cast, Songs, & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s “Christmas in Tahoe” premieres on Sunday, November 28, at 6 p.m. Eastern. Encores will air throughout the season. The movie stars Laura Osnes, Kyle Selig, Pat Monahan, and George Lopez. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed, the cast, and hear the two songs performed in the movie.

‘Christmas in Tahoe’ Was Filmed in Canada, Including Vancouver

Although the movie is called “Christmas in Tahoe,” the film was actually shot in the Vancouver region of Canada.

In an interview on Audacity’s 96.5 TIC (Hartford), for the show “Christine & Salt,” Pat Monahan said that no one could really visit the set while it was filming.

“It might be hard (to visit) because we’re gonna shoot it in Vancouver, and Canada’s being pretty tough right now,” he said.

Monahan said that Train’s 2015 holiday album, “Christmas in Tahoe,” was turned into this new movie. You can hear Monahan talk about the new movie at 1:55 in the video interview at this link.

You can see all of Osnes’ photos and videos that she shared on her Instagram Story while filming the movie here. Here are a few screenshots from her stories.

Some of the locations she tagged while filming included Whistler and Abbotsford.

She wrote about the movie, “An extra special thanks to producers Kim Arnott & @mr_terrible1, and our entire cast & crew for fostering such professionalism, positivity, and safety on set. Grateful & giddy.”

Monahan Performs Two Songs in the Movie

Monahan performs two songs in the movie — “Shake Up Christmas” and a new song, “Mittens.”

Monahan said in a press statement about the movie: “Ever since having made our Christmas album, Christmas in Tahoe, it’s been a dream of mine to bring it to life on the screen. Hallmark has now made that dream a reality. I loved being able to not only act but also perform ‘Shake Up Christmas’ and our new original song, ‘Mittens’ in the movie. I know that everyone is going to feel the love and warmth of the holiday season when they see this heartfelt film.”





Play



Shake Up Christmas (Xmas Anthem) Provided to YouTube by Legacy Recordings Shake Up Christmas (Xmas Anthem) · Train Christmas Hits ℗ 2010 Sony Music Entertainment Released on: 2019-12-13 Vocal, Composer, Lyricist: Pat Monahan Background Vocal, Keyboards, Percussion, Composer, Lyricist, Producer: Butch Walker Drums: Scott Underwood Guitar: Jimmy Stafford Celeste, Keyboards, Percussion, Assistant Engineer: Jerry Becker Bass: Hector Maldonado Recording Engineer:… 2018-10-24T10:18:48Z

You can listen to “Shake Up Christmas” by Train in the video above.





Play



Train – Mittens (from the holiday movie "Christmas In Tahoe") Surprise! We have a Hallmark Channel all-new original holiday movie called Christmas In Tahoe coming this season during their Countdown to Christmas. ☃️🎅🎄 It's inspired by our album of the same name (which many of you know so well 😉) & it has been a dream to bring it to life. We have a brand… 2021-10-21T17:00:20Z

Train’s new song, Mittens, is in the video above.

Meet the Cast

The synopsis reads: “To save her family hotel’s Christmas show, talent booker Claire must ask for help from her ex-boyfriend Ryan, the lead guitarist of a now-famous band that fired her as their manager years ago.”

Laura Osnes is Claire. She’s a Broadway singer with many Tony nominations. She competed in “Grease: You’re the One That I Want!” and won the role of Sandy, IMDb reported. Her credits also include “Dynasty,” “A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical,” “A Homecoming for the Holidays,” “In the Key of Love,” “City of Dreams,” “One Royal Holiday,” “Raise a Glass to Love,” and more.

Pat Monahan is Jackson. He’s the lead singer of Train and is also an actor, known for “Magnum P.I.,” “School of Rock” (the series), “Dr. Ken,” “Hawaii Five-0,” “90210,” “Driver Dan’s Story Train,” “CSI: NY,” “Spider-Man 2,” “The Animal,” “Abduction,” and more. Train is a multi-Grammy-winning band that has had 14 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 list.

Kyle Selig is Ryan. His credits include “Real Housewives of the North Pole” (also premiering this year), “Welcome to Flatch” (Dylan), “Evil,” “Madam Secretary,” and more.

Selig just got engaged in July to fellow actor Erika Henningson, Playbill reported.

George Lopez is Otis. He’s a popular stand-up comic known for starring in his self-produced ABC sitcom, “George Lopez.” His many other acting credits include “The Casagrandes,” “North of the 10” (which he’s currently filming), “Walking with Herb,” “The Neighborhood,” “No Man’s Land,” “El Chicano,” “The Comedy Get Down,” “Lopez,” “Car Dogs,” “Spare Parts,” “Saint George,” “Reno 911!,” and much more.

Also starring are:

Alex Gullason (Ricki Page)

Rebecca Staab (Dorothy Rhodes)

Tom Butler (Tim Rhodes)

Lynda Boyd (Joyce Davison)

Neil Webb (Alistair)

Brandon Olds (Chaos)

Benjamin Wilkinson (Andre)

Paul McGillion (Archie Davison)

Danielle Butlin (Beth)

Zoë Noelle Baker (Gabby)

Georgie Daburas (Cameron)

Richard Ian Cox (Bert The Bagpiper)

Siera Staples (Marissa)

Caleb Di Pomponio (Geoff)

Kuba Oms (Dean)

Christine Lippa (Ms. Barbara Jennings)

Cassandra Consiglio (Acapella Singer)

Andy Nez (Radio DJ)

Claire Traille (Hotel Worker)

Sean Millington (Security Guard)

Jaleese Green (Santa Hat Woman)

