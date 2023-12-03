‘Christmas with a Kiss’ Behind-the-Scenes: Cast & Filming Stories

The Hallmark Channel’s newest Christmas movie, “Christmas with a Kiss,” premieres on Sunday, December 3, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Mishael Morgan, Ronnie Rowe Jr. and Jaime M Callica. Read on to learn behind-the-scenes stories about the cast and filming locations.

‘Christmas with a Kiss’ Was Filmed in Milton, Ontario, Canada

Hallmark Mahogany’s newest feature was shot in and around Milton, Ontario, in October, according to the Downtown Milton website. Filming was scheduled to occur on Main Street, spanning from Martin Street to James Street.

The small parking lot situated between Knox Church and Chudleigh Blossom Café was temporarily closed and transformed into a Christmas marke.

According to the same source, filming occurred on Friday, October 6, and Thursday, October 12, along Main Street between Martin Street and James Street, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. The filming schedule for Tuesday, October 10, and Wednesday, October 11, involved activities at 174 Main Street East, between 7:00 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. Finally, on Friday, October 13, wrap-up activities occurred between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

InsideHalton.com also reported on the filming, and included more pictures.

Tiktok user sammgilmour posted a video showcasing the street where the movie was shot, and what looked like a Christmas market setup in the Knox Presbyterian Church area.

Jaime Callica shared a highlight of a funny reel by Mishael while on set for the movie (skip to 7w in the reel to see the post.)

Actor Jayd Deroché shared a picture of himself on Santa’s seat, along with shots from the movie. “It was so amazing to work with my cool dude … the Amazing Director #rogerbobb again, I aspire to be like him one day 👊🏽🙏🏽” he wrote.

Mary Camastra posted about the movie in a public Hallmark Facebook group, sharing that she was able to catch some footage from the filming in Milton. She also posted the video to TikTok. It was originally taken on October 5.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “A woman (Morgan) returns home to help with her family’s Christmas Carnival and romance ignites. A photo journalist (Rowe) curates a surprise reunion.”

Mishael Morgan is Mona. According to her bio, she was preparing for law school and working as a bartender in Toronto when she met her agent. After two years, during which she secured two series regular roles, she made the pivotal decision to decline her law school admission and pursue a career as a full-time actor. Known for her portrayals of Hilary Curtis and Amanda Sinclair on “The Young and the Restless,” Morgan became the first Black woman to win a Daytime Emmy in the Lead Actress category. She has also made notable recurring and guest appearances in TV productions such as “Chicago Med,” “Most Dangerous Game,” “Supernatural,” and the popular Canadian series “Republic of Doyle.”

Ronnie Rowe Jr. plays Dez. According to his bio, he was recently the co-lead in the CBC/BET+ series “The Porter.” Additionally, he has a supporting role alongside Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson in “The Man from Toronto,” on Netflix. He was the lead in the Hallmark movie “Jingle Bell Bride,” opposite Julie Gonzalo. His performance in the film “Akilla’s Escape” earned him a Canadian Screen Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor last year. Currently, Rowe is featured in the CBS series “Star Trek: Discovery.”

Jaime M. Callica takes on the role of Fletcher. According to his Hallmark bio, he played Grant Pierce in in the Tubi original film “Trap House,” and was also featured in the Lifetime film “Pride: Seven Deadly Sins,” along with “Vindicta” on Paramount+. Currently, he is actively involved in the production of “Christmas Revisited” for OWN. Callica has also reprised his character Julian in the film franchise “Merry Liddle Christmas,” which consists of “Merry Liddle Christmas,” “Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding,” and “Merry Liddle Christmas Baby.” He’s also in the Netflix thriller “Hypnotic,” the independent feature “The Four Fathers,” and the Disney+ Halloween feature “Under Wraps.”

Fun fact: While exploring college options, Jaime initially chose criminology in Vancouver but later made a transition into the field of business!

Also starring in the movie, according to Hallmark’s press release, are:

Rachael Crawford (Linda)

Jayd Deroché (Bryan)

Shiloh O’Reilly (Brad)

Rothaford Gray (Harold)

Janae Armogan (Erin)

Andre Bedard (Jackson)

Samantha Gracie (Shay)

Tim Progosh (Jimmy)

Kelly Fanson (Mrs. Harris)

Brendan Morgan (Quincy)

Martha Girvin (Tracey)

Nadine Whiteman (Reader)

