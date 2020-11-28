This ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Winner Is Performing on Hallmark’s ‘Christmas Waltz’

Lacey Chabert and Will Kemp aren’t the only exciting highlights in Hallmark’s new movie Christmas Waltz. A Dancing with the Stars winner will also be delighting viewers with his performance. JT Church, who won Dancing with the Stars: Juniors, will be appearing in the new Hallmark movie.

Christmas Waltz premieres Saturday, November 28, at 8 p.m. Eastern and then will air encores multiple times throughout the holiday season.

JT Church Has a Spectacular Performance in the Movie, Chabert & Kemp Shared

JT Church, the winner of Dancing with the Stars: Juniors in 2018, is one of the children who performed in Christmas Waltz with Will Kemp and Lacey Chabert. Church and his partner, Sky Brown, placed first in Dancing with the Stars: Juniors. Their mentor on the show was Alan Bersten.

Sky Brown & JT Church – Dancing With The Stars Juniors (DWTS Juniors) Episode 3Sky Brown with JT Church, mentored by Alan Bersten Contact: dancepulseonyt@gmail.com https://www.instagram.com/dancepulseonyt 2018-10-22T00:48:46Z

Here are Brown and Church in the finale:

Sky Brown & JT Church – Dancing With The Stars Juniors (DWTS Juniors) FINALE FreestyleSky Brown with JT Church, mentored by Alan Bersten Contact: dancepulseonyt@gmail.com https://www.instagram.com/dancepulseonyt 2018-12-10T02:14:15Z

Kemp and Chabert told TV Insider that Church’s performance in the movie was amazing.

Kemp said: “The kids we performed with were just spectacular. I was blown away by JT Church… This is a very talented young man with an incredible future. I’m still out of breath, guys.”

Chabert agreed, saying: ” I was amazed every time he danced. I would have to stop and watch. This was his first film, and he did such a wonderful job as an actor. It reminded me of when I was acting as a kid.”

According to his Dancing with the Stars bio, Church has been dancing since he was five and he’s trained in many different styles of dance.

Church Performed in the Opening Number of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 24

Church also performed in the opening number for Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars.

He’s also known as the runner-up on So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation. You can view a video showing one of his performances below.

So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation – J.T. and Robert's Contemporary PerformanceAll rights go to FOX 2017-09-07T00:09:04Z

He performed on CMA Country Christmas and Lip Sync Battle Shorties. According to his So You Think You Can Dance wiki bio, Church was named National Mini Male Best Dancer in 2017 at The Dance Awards Las Vegas and in 2016 he was a NUVO Mini Male Breakout Artist Winner.

Candace Cameron Bure Would Like To See Chabert on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Could all of this open the door for Chabert to one day be on Dancing with the Stars herself?

Candace Cameron Bure, who starred on Dancing with the Stars in Season 18, thinks Chabert would be a great addition to the show. She commented on one of Chabert’s Instagram photos of her training for Christmas Waltz and wrote: “I see DWTS in your future!” Here’s her comment:

Chabert herself did not reply on whether or not she’d be interested in joining Dancing with the Stars. Many. people had excited comments to make about her still photo from The Christmas Waltz.

Sarayu Blue wrote, “Look at that form!” Debbie Gibson commented, “Gorgeous!”

This wasn’t the first time that Chabert has been suggested for the show. Before Season 27, Gold Derby polled viewers on possible additions to the cast and Lacey Chabert topped the list, International Business Times reported. Before Season 29, Fansided brought Chabert up again as a possible great addition.

