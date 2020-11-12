Danica McKellar’s Younger Brother Was Just Deployed Overseas

On Veterans Day, Hallmark star Danica McKellar shared on Instagram why the holiday was especially important to her. Her younger brother was just deployed overseas, which made the holiday much more personal to her this year.

Her Younger Brother Was Just Deployed to Kuwait

Danica McKellar shared the post on November 11 and included a picture of her little brother, Christopher Scripps McKellar Jr. She shared that he had been sent on his very first deployment to Kuwait just last month.

She wrote, in part: “Among the former and current military we honor today is my brother, Christopher Scripps McKellar Jr, who proudly serves in Kuwait, having been deployed last month for the first time. 🇺🇸 I’m so proud of him, and incredibly grateful to all the brave men and women who have served or are serving around the world, keeping us all a little safer. Let’s all say a prayer for *their* continued safety, and make sure they know how much we all appreciate them! Thank you, Christopher! I love you, and stay safe!!.”

Jen Lilley, another Hallmark star, commented, “Incredible.”

Others chimed in to add their thanks to McKellar’s brother. One wrote, “Thank you for your service. May God watch over and protect you all.”

Another person wrote: “Thank you for your service sir!! God Bless You.”

In May, she shared a video about not taking for granted the freedom we have in America. She wanted to give shoutouts and thank-you’s that day to everyone that served.

At the time, she shared that her brother had just joined the National Guard about a year ago. She said he was learning cybersecurity. “He decided to join up,” she said. “I’m very, very proud of him.”

Danica McKellar’s Sister Was Also an Actress & Is Now a Lawyer

Danica McKellar has a younger sister and two half-brothers. Her sister, Crystal McKellar, is also an actor. According to the Big Bang Theory Wiki, they have two half-brothers: Chris Jr. (who just deployed to Kuwait) and Connor McKellar.

Lunch with my little brother today! pic.twitter.com/uBdFX2uomg — Danica McKellar (@danicamckellar) April 19, 2018

Crystal and Danica are very close. Crystal was the maid of honor for Danica’s first wedding, People reported. Crystal’s first acting role was Fatal Judgment in 1998 and then she made occasional appearances on The Wonder Years with sister Danica. In fact, Crystal competed against Danica for the role of Winnie. She appeared in Judgment, a TV movie, in 1990 at the age of 14. In 1999, Crystal graduated Magna Cum Laude from Yale, according to her IMDb page, and graduated from Harvard Law School in 2003. She’s now working as a lawyer.

She homeschools her son Draco, whom she had with her first husband Mike Verta.

She and her husband Scott Sveslosky are very much in love and they were married in 2014. She told Us Magazine that they like to play jigsaw puzzles together.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s 2020 Countdown to Christmas Schedule