Danica McKellar Goes Makeup-Free in Birthday Post

Former Hallmark Channel star Danica McKellar celebrated her 48th birthday by sharing a new photo of herself without makeup alongside a message to fans, revealing how she truly looks and feels at this age.

In her post on the morning of January 3, 2023, McKellar expressed gratitude for fans who have stuck by her side over the past year, which has included being open about exploring her faith and spending her first full year under an exclusive movie contract with Great American Family, run by former Hallmark CEO Bill Abbott. However, much of her message was copied and pasted from a previous birthday post. Here’s what you need to know:

Danica McKellar Continues Birthday Tradition of Posting #NoMakeup Selfie

On her birthday, McKellar posted a photo of herself wearing no makeup and lounging in a maroon zip-up hoodie, writing, “Well hello there, 48! (Here’s the obligatory #nomakeup, #nofilter shot)” and added a winking emoji.

The act of posting a makeup-free birthday selfie has become a trend on social media, including posts in 2022 by celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow on her 44th birthday, Adele on her 34th birthday, and Alyssa Milano on her 50th. McKellar has done it before, including on her 46th birthday in 2021 and 47th birthday last year.

While McKellar seems comfortable posting makeup-free photos, she’s also been known to post makeup tutorials on YouTube and putting on her makeup during Facebook Live sessions. In 2018, she told TODAY that her skincare regimen is low-key; she said she exfoliates her face in the shower with a basic washcloth, and depends on just two products a day: Aiona Alive cleanser and a moisturizer called Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Cream.

McKellar wrote, “Thank you for all your sweet birthday messages already today! Wishing you all a beautiful 2023, and thank you so much for being on this journey with me, both with my movies on @gactv and with @mckellarmath, and of course also with my newfound faith, for which so many of you have been so encouraging!”

Interestingly, the bulk of her post, which was about her strategies for staying youthful, was copied word-for-word from her 47th birthday post, including talking about her commitment to “resisting the seduction of outrage addiction.”

To close out her post, McKellar encouraged fans to donate to her favorite charities as a birthday gift in her honor. She listed the My Stuffed Bags Foundation, which provides new belongings to neglected youth; ChildHelp, which works to prevent child abuse; and America’s Kids Belong, devoted to improving experiences for children in foster care.

Fellow Actors Send Danica McKellar Birthday Messages

Colleagues including many Hallmark stars commented on McKellar’s birthday post with sweet messages.

Actress Linda Gray, who co-starred with McKellar in the 2015 Hallmark movie “Perfect Match,” wrote, “Happy Healthy New Year and a very Happy Birthday dear Danica. Love and a huge hug,” to which McKellar replied with three red hearts.

Popular Hallmark actress Rachel Boston wrote, “Happy Birthday!!!” and added three red “beating heart” emojis.

“Happy bday beautiful,” wrote Jill Wagner, who’s appeared in many Hallmark movies and has also begun filming with Great American Family.

Actress Marisol Nichols, who began appearing in Hallmark movies in 2020, wrote, “You look 20!” McKellar replied, “Look who’s talking! Thank you!”

To close out her birthday post, McKellar wrote, “Thank you so much, for everything! And here’s to a wonderful 2023!”